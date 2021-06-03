This Wednesday, Huawei made a special broadcast to share details about the operating system HarmonyOS. Although it focused on this software, there was a space for the company’s new mobile, the P50.

Although the features were conspicuous by their absence, at least this device could be appreciated as such. Something that caught the attention was its arrangement of four camera lenses, which are accompanied by two flashes.

The Huawei P50 has a great camera system

Unfortunately, it is not known how many megapixels they are or the size of their sensors. But from what was revealed, the company is working with Leica as for the optical section.

This is expected to show several improvements over previous models. This manufacturer stated in the streaming what ‘will take mobile photography to a new level’. Despite this advance, many would like to know when this new model will be available.

Hold on PS and Xbox: Huawei could have its own console

In that sense there is not such good news. According Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei, ‘for reasons everyone knows, a release date has not been set yet, but we are trying to figure out how to make this great product available to you’.

So it is clear that there is a delay for the P50. But what do you mean Yu exactly to ‘reasons’? In this sense, one of them is thought to be the global shortage of semiconductors.

There are several problems that hinder production

That is something that many technology companies are facing today, a by-product of the pandemic caused by the coronavirus. All due to the cessation of production in Chinese factories for a time.

Another would be the sanctions imposed by the United States on the company. It is an infamous gift from the past administration, that of Donald trump. That has caused parts production to slow down, and even more.

There is even talk of tensions in the supply of processors Kirin, the basis of the new P50. Something that can be deduced from the presentation is that this mobile will have a lightweight design.

It is very likely that you will have the operating system HarmonyOS implemented. Although this is not confirmed, it is most likely. Despite Huawei It is a technological giant, that does not prevent it from facing several problems in its production chain.

Sources [1][2].



