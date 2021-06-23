Starting from today and until June 30, many offers will be available on the Huawei Store on the occasion of the event Huawei Summer Black Friday. The devices involved are so many, smartphones and tablets, but notebooks and wearables, in short, there is something for everyone.

For some products there are discounts, for others there are one or more gifts, as often happened during other promotional periods on the Huawei store.

Pier Giorgio Furcas, Deputy General Manager Huawei CBG Italia stated: “With this week of exclusive offers on the Huawei Store, we want to once again offer our customers all the benefits of secure shopping, with ultra-fast delivery, 24/7 customer support and free returns. We are happy to give our users the best of technology at affordable prices and with exclusive benefits, to better prepare for a summer of holidays or work on the move“.

Huawei Summer Black Friday: all the offers available

Here are some of the most interesting promotions available during this week:

Huawei Mate 40 Pro available at € 899 instead of € 1,249, with the FreeBuds 3 Wired for free worth € 139

Huawei P40 Pro available at € 629 instead of € 1,049, with the FreeBuds 3 Wired for free worth € 139

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro available at 199 € (a 34% discount compared to the list price), with a free Easy Fit Strap worth € 39.90

Free strap for those who buy Huawei Watch GT2 46 mm Sunset Orange, GT2e Icy White or Band 6

Matebook 14 i5 2020 available at 699 € instead of 949 €, with the Swift Bluetooth mouse and the Swift BackPack backpack as a gift

MateBook D15 i3 in i3 confirmation 8 + 256 GB available for only 459 € instead of 649 €

Huawei FreeBuds 3 available at 79 € instead of 179 € (more than 50% discount)

The new MatePad Pro with HarmonyOS 2 can be pre-ordered with a deposit of 10 €, which will be deducted from the final price together with a discount of 90 €, thus reaching the final price of 709 € for the new tablet from Huawei; in addition, the second generation M-Pencil, the MatePad Flip cover and the Bluetooth mouse will be provided free of charge.

These listed above are just some of the offers available during the Huawei Summer Black Friday, if you want to know them all you can visit the dedicated page on the official website.