When it seemed that China only knew about copying, Huawei appeared. The well -known company was the first to raise the innovation of the Asian giant to world class, laying the technological foundations of its global ambitions. And, in the same way, it was also the first that aroused the distrust … of the international community.

Suspicacias again emerge especially intense today, before the image of police registering the European headquarters of Huawei. According to security forces, the Chinese firm would have implemented an alleged bribes to Eurodiputados to favor its commercial policy in a time of growing uncertainty.

The shadow of suspicion, however, is perennial and dates back to its first days, starting with the work experience of its founder and still responsible, still responsible, Ren Zhengfei, Before military from the popular liberation army. It was 1987 and Ren had just created his company in Shenzhen: he had a purpose – inverse engineering in foreign products – a capital of 21,000 yuan – now equivalent to 2,600 euros, of that much less – distributed among five partners, but he lacked a name. He then agreed on a slogan that had spotted into a propaganda poster: “Zhonghua Youwei”, something like “China has achievements.” It would be worth.

From then on, wealth and doubts. To a large extent linked, both, with the scope of the influence of the Communist Party within Huawei, connections with the Armed Forces, as well as state support in the form of subsidies or mandatory inclusion in international agreements, especially before developing countries that seek to improve their technological infrastructure. However, the most obvious evidence of the particular relationship that Huawei holds underlies the fierce defense of the Chinese government.

Geopolitical confrontation

In his first mandate, Trump dragged the relationship with China to the field of explicit geopolitical confrontation, with Huawei as a primary victim, to the point that his destiny was linked by the president’s mouth to the outcome of the commercial war between both powers.

After the imposition of several sanctions as of August 2018, the most scandalous blow came on December 1. The daughter of the founder of Huawei and financial director, Meng Wanzhou, was arrested in Vancouver according to an extradition order imposed by the US for an alleged violation of the sanctions to Iran committed the Chinese technological.

The regime responded with the arrest of two Canadian citizens residing in the country, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, accused of filtering state secrets. Both spent more than a thousand days retained in an unknown whereabouts and without contact with their lawyers or relatives, until an agreement between the countries led to their release in September 2021. Meng, in freedom with positions in its multiple mansions of Vancouver, also returned to China.

Such was the pressure that Ren came to admit in an internal statement that the company is in “A moment of life or death.” Mobile phone sales fell into chopped just when Huawei had just displaced Samsung and Apple to become the world leader. The company had to sell honor, its low -end brand, and develop its own operating system due to the impossibility of resorting to Google services.

Restrictive measures in EU

The biggest blow, however, suffered by its 5G. The Chinese company had 20% of the essential patents of this technology, more than any other, but geopolitical tension broke its domain, since countries around the world vetoed their involvement in their networks. In the European Union, at least twelve countries implemented restrictive measures.

Spain did not vend directly to Huawei, but it did implement a security frame for telecommunications suppliers. The controversy was then the sentimental relationship that linked to the Foreign Minister, José Manuel Albares, with Therese Jamaa, French executive of Lebanese origin for whom Huawei created the vice president’s post in his European division. However, despite the fact that an explicit prohibition is not mediated, the main Spanish operators have retired Huawei from their 5G nuclei, the last of them telephone at the end of January, and has begun to reduce the presence of the Chinese company in its radio networks.

Huawei, meanwhile, has managed to survive. Ren held an outstanding place at the meeting that in mid -February brought together the country’s main technological entrepreneurs against Xi Jinping, the first in seven years. “It is the right time for private companies and entrepreneurs to demonstrate their talent and make significant contributions,” the Chinese leader instructed.

In the case of Huawei, its mission is to supply the Chinese semiconductor industry in the face of the restrictions imposed by the US to slow down its progress, a effort in which the company has been making great advances. Thus, Ren was able to reassure XI, ensuring that concerns about the “lack of core and soul of China” have relieved, recovering an old appointment in reference to semiconductors and operating systems. And he said: “I firmly believe that a bigger China will arise faster.”