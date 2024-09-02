Huawei is preparing to amaze the world of technology with a revolutionary innovation. In a post on the Chinese social network WeiboYu Chengdong, head of Huawei’s consumer division, has announced a special event for September 10, where the company’s “most cutting-edge, innovative and disruptive” product to date will be unveiled. According to reliable sources such as Bloomberg and leaker Ice Universe, this announcement refers to the long-awaited triple-screen foldable device, first seen in the hands of Chengdong himself in recently leaked photos.

While the official name of the device remains a mystery, images and leaks suggest a bold, futuristic design, with three screens that fold into different configurations to offer an unprecedented user experience. The September 10 event promises to be a pivotal moment for Huawei as it seeks to cement its position as a leader in technological innovation and challenge major competitors in the foldable smartphone market.