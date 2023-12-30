Huawei resists US sanctions and begins its great relaunch

Huawei, the Chinese tech giant, expects a nearly nine percent increase in revenue for the 2023 financial year, despite US sanctions. “After years of hard work, we have weathered the storm,” acting Chairman Ken Hu said in statements released Friday, but added that the company faces “serious challenges.”

Turnover exceeded 700 billion yuan ($98.7 billion), recording the fastest growth in years, thanks to the recovery of the smartphone business and robust sales of 5G equipment. On a quarterly basis, revenue rose 27% to at least 243.4 billion yuan, based on Bloomberg calculations of the annual figure, a sharp acceleration from the slight increase in the third quarter.

Huawei made a splash this year after releasing a smartphone with a sophisticated 7-nanometer Kirin processor made in China, celebrated across China for US restrictions aimed at hampering the country's tech industry. The revelation has sparked debate in Washington over whether such restrictions have failed and what more needs to be done.

Huawei, barred from being a top player in the smartphone industry after the United States barred it from overseas suppliers in 2019, is making a comeback. The Shenzhen-based conglomerate has emerged as a symbol of China's determination to counter its geopolitical rival's restrictions, but Huawei itself has warned of the dangers Washington and a volatile global economy could pose next year.

