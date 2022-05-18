Huawei when he has to announce a new wearable he does it in style and today, during the event HOUSE OF HUAWEIthe last one is presented HUAWEI Watch GT3 Pro for those who love fitness and a healthy life dedicated to nutrition. The parent company cares a lot about the health of its customers and is well aware of the needs of the individual, improving the user’s relationship with technology more and more. We are not just talking about the new wearable, but also about HUAWEI Watch Fit 2 which gives a simpler life to its owner.

During the event it will be possible to attend these great presentations, starting from the innovation that the parent company hopes to achieve in the near future. A 360 ° improvement, which sees the fashion-tech trend higher and higher with the passage of time; the support from the company will be maximum and, to give a hand today, there will be Melissa Satta (Italian showgirl, model and TV presenter) e Sir Mo Farah (Olympic champion, British middle distance runner and marathon runner). The latter, in fact, has become the company’s wearables ambassador for some time now.

Huawei reviews the world of fitness with new products

The new HUAWI Watch GT3 Pro it is available in two colors, titanium and ceramic, and has already aroused the interest of fans of the brand. The design is captivating and with precious materials, able to stand out on any type of outfit. Furthermore, the large screen will allow it to be read by any type of user regardless of age. Life is simpler, especially when the smartwatch monitors its owner’s daily style, able to detect whether the activities carried out are healthy or not. In addition, it has arterial stiffness detection and will have access to constant monitoring of both the heart and blood oxygen. All this thanks to the data released by TruSeen 5.o +.

Obviously it can also be used in the office, but it is during use in the open air that it gives its best thanks to accurate GPS positioning; you will not have to be afraid of rain either, as the smartwatch is equipped with a water resistance to a higher level, allowing it diving up to 30 meters deep. The product will perfectly build on your habits, with well over 1000 training modes available, obviously paired with a AI Running Coach. Also HUAWEI Watch Fit 2 he does not joke and manages to be one of the most fashionable smartwatches ever.

Equipped with microphone and speaker, you can really use it to take calls during your training sessions and thanks to the 1.74-inch HUAWEI FullView HD AMOLED display you will have no problem reading messages or notifications. Great for those who need to combine a healthy lifestyle with an office one. You will be able to connect the product to your smartphone thanks to Bluetooth technology and the problems will disappear. Also you can listen to music, check the weather, flights and lots of other useful information.

Not just wearable

Like any self-respecting smarwatch, even in this case we find an app worthy of note: HUAWEI Health App; during the HOUSE OF HUAWEI event a new update is introduced for this incredible application, which manages to take into account every lifestyle, between nutrition and well-being. This update includes a new premium paid subscription service for users who want to learn more about their way of living their days, always related to health and fitness. You can create your perfect regimen with advice and help from Stay Fit Plan.

Workouts will no longer have secrets and you will also have access to several reminders, including one regarding your meal plan. Using Nutritional Analysis you will be able to enter the nutritional data of the daily meals and you will be able to calculate the calories. This will help you achieve your goals and the company is very satisfied, finding great success with the audience. In fact, the application will also encourage you with various extra activities, such as Breathing Training.

The subscription in question costs € 7.99 per month or € 59.99 per year and the beta version will be available from today until June 30, 2022. After that date the final version will be made public on HMS than on Android.

HOUSE OF HUAWEI will be held today

“The HOUSE OF HUAWEI concept stems from Huawei’s commitment to offer devices and tools that help and simplify users’ daily lives on multiple occasions. Every day, users are surrounded by numerous devices with the most disparate functions, but it is the way in which products from different categories communicate with each other that makes the difference “ he has declared PierGiorgio Furcas, Deputy General Manager Huawei Consumer Business Group Italy. “Huawei has significantly reinforced this concept by transforming itself into an ecosystem company and offering a seamless user experience. The future of connected devices is no longer focused on the smartphone, but any device can be the central control hub and connect and manage any IOT device that surrounds it. “

The event will see lots of news in the fitness field and will be the last opportunity to test firsthand the new flagship smartphone HUAWEI Mate Xs 2. Equipped with a foldable display 7.8-inch True-Chroma, turns out to be one of the leading products in the sector. Lightweight and handy, this smartphone is suitable for all those who cannot give up on innovation in the telephone field, guaranteeing themselves not only something high fashion but also incredibly resistant. Indeed, the new HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 it is able to absorb shocks and this makes it more reliable.

William Tian, ​​President of Huawei CBG for Western Europehe has declared: “Our launch event today in Milan demonstrates Huawei’s commitment to the Health and Fitness category, but also our desire to focus on developing wearables with distinctive aesthetics and unbeatable functionality”.