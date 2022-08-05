Huawei presented this week in Mexico its new generation of Smart Officeits commitment to providing productivity solutions that take advantage of the brand’s ecosystem, as well as providing state-of-the-art components, to cover needs of all kinds. This is your new MateBook 16 series, with 12th generation Intel processors.

Huawei’s new release in its series of ultrabooks contains two different versions, one designed for the development of productivity and creativity activities, such as design or video editing, also along with another version with less raw power, but capable of all tasks. recurring office work.

Huawei MateBook 16s

The new one MateBook 16s is the jewel in the crown in this new line of equipment. Inside, it has a Intel Core i9 12900H processor, the most powerful for mobile computers, as well as 16 GB of DDR5 RAM, 1 TB of non-volatile SSD memorywithout counting on the new Huawei cooling system, which takes advantage of the aluminum body and its two ventilation channels to ensure the integrity of the components and the reliability of performance.

The MateBook 16s will be focused on heavy work such as video editing or 3D modeling | Source: Huawei

On the other hand, it also has a 2.5K resolution IPS screen (1440p), which integrates an artificial intelligence webcam to track the subjects that appear in your field of vision, thought of videoconferences or audiovisual content.

LHuawei MateBook 16s will have a list price of $49,999 Mexican pesosbut Huawei is doing an exit promotion, with which you can discount up to $1,000 pesos, in addition to giving you a 27-inch Huawei MateView monitor, a Huawei Sound X speaker and a mouse.

Huawei MateBook D16

The base version of this line is the MateBook D16, a model that has already become a Huawei classic, which this time integrates an Intel Core i5 12450H processor and seeks to be a lighter alternative, with better energy and thermal consumption, sharing all the build goodness of the MateBook 16s.

The Huawei MateBook D16 is already one of the most important ultrabooks today | Source: Huawei

Inside, It also has 16 GB of DDR5 RAM, as well as 512 GB of non-volatile SSD memory.. It also ensures that it has Improved antennas to be able to access WiFi 6 and offer better reception of wireless signals.

The Huawei MateBook D16 will go on sale with a list price of $22,999 pesoswhich can also be activated a $1,000 pesos discount coupon, as well as offering a Huawei Sound Joy and an AX3 Quad Core WiFi signal repeater.

