Huawei P70 Art will mount the most expensive lenses currently available on the market, for a renewal that starts with the camera and extends to the processor.

Undoubtedly, Huawei is currently in a position of great popularity, both in media coverage and on the commercial side. Thanks all go to the remarkable success of its sales: the recent flagship series, Mate 60, scored new records post-baneven impacting Apple’s revenues. Currently, the company aims to make the most of the positive momentum launching three new models in 2024.

The P70 series will find its flagship in P70 Artwhich already from the name suggests a rich assortment of functions. Identified as the most expensive model in the series, the P70 Art will offer a remarkably impressive lens setup, with up to 5x more potential than its predecessor.

A captivating series It seems that with the P70, Huawei wants to aim for the title of cameraphone of the year for 2024 According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Huawei’s next series will include three models: Huawei P70, P70 Pro and P70 Art.

The most notable aspect of these devices will be their advanced photographic setupcharacterized by the use of lenses supplied by Largan and Sunny Optical. Regarding hardware, the Huawei P70 is expected to be powered by a proprietary microchip, with all eyes on Kirin 9000Salready protagonist of the success of Mate 60. It is also expected to see a notable increase in sales in 2024, with a estimated increase of +230%which, if we consider the current 4-5 million units of the P60 series, would translate into a total of 13-15 million units shipped.

Even in the case of a more conservative forecast, thus remaining around 10-12 million, it would still be a annual growth of +150%. The release date of Huawei P70 has not yet been defined, but in light of this information, the company could opt for the presentation of the new models during the MWC 2024 at the end of February, thus strengthening its presence on the Western market.