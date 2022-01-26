The US government’s veto of Huawei has left Chinese brand mobile users without the Play Store (Google’s application store) and without apps as popular as Gmail, Google Maps or YouTube. The manufacturer is still trying to gain a foothold outside the Asian country. This Wednesday it launched two powerful phones on the European market to achieve this: the Huawei P50 Pocket, a foldable with which it seeks to stand up to Samsung, and the Huawei P50 Pro, a flagship who aspires to become the king of photography. Both mobiles stand out for their striking design and powerful processor, but they are not compatible with Google services or 5G networks.

The Huawei P50 Pocket is reminiscent of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. It is a folding clamshell that, when folded, fits in any pocket and when opened it can be used as a traditional mobile. From the Chinese brand they boast that the phone is among the thinnest on the market: “Getting a hinge that is durable and that allows a fold as flat as this is a marvel of engineering.” While the thickness of the unfolded terminal is 7.2 millimeters, when it is folded it is 15.2 millimeters. The device weighs 190 grams – compared to 183 grams for the Galaxy Z Flip or 275 for the Oppo Find N.

On its back, it has two large, quite striking circles. One corresponds to the camera module. The other to a 1.04-inch external screen designed to check notifications or control the music that is played on the mobile. This panel even incorporates a function that in theory serves to protect the skin by checking if the face is properly covered with sun cream. It also allows you to configure a “super privacy” mode to turn off the microphone, camera or GPS when the mobile is folded.

The main screen, 6.9 inches and a 21: 9 format, has a refresh rate that reaches 120 Hz. This parameter refers to the number of times the screen is updated per second. Therefore, the higher it is, the smoother the movements between screens and applications are. Although it also consumes more battery. The rate of the outer panel is 60 Hz.

In the photographic section, in addition to a 10.7 megapixel front camera, the Huawei P50 Pocket incorporates three rear cameras: a 40 megapixel main sensor, a 13 megapixel ultra wide angle and a 32 megapixel ultra spectrum. One of the strengths of folding phones like this is that the external cameras are also used to take higher quality selfies. The user can use the secondary screen as a mirror to see how the photo will turn out.

The terminal has one of Qualcomm’s most powerful high-end processors, the Snapdragon 888, and is available in two models: one with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and another with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The battery is 4,000 mAh —compared to the 3,300 mAh of the Galaxy Z Flip 3—. The price of the mobile starts at 1,599 euros.

01-25-2022 Huawei P50 Pro. HUAWEI RESEARCH AND TECHNOLOGY POLICY

HUAWEI (Europe Press)

Huawei P50 Pro

The Chinese giant has also launched the Huawei P50 Pro in Europe this Wednesday, a flagship that stands out for its striking design and a strong commitment to the photographic section. The terminal has a 6.6-inch screen and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. On its back, it has two large, very showy circumferences that integrate four cameras inside. The brand compares them to “two dazzling eyes that shine wherever you go.”

Because if there is something in which the Huawei 50 Pro stands out, it is in the photographic section. A 50-megapixel main camera is joined by a 40-megapixel monochrome sensor, a 13-megapixel wide-angle, and a 64-megapixel telephoto camera. This last sensor allows an optical zoom of 3.5 increases and a digital one of up to 100 increases. We will have to wait to see to what extent this last option works, since with other mobiles such as the Huawei P40 Pro + and the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra the photos are blurred and it is preferable to use a tripod.

Andres Zimmer, product manager for Huawei Western Europe, stresses that the cameras are also equipped with artificial intelligence to achieve “true colors and stable images even at a great distance.” The mobile also has functions designed to capture actions in motion and with an engine that promises to capture patterns and textures with greater detail and sharpness.

On this occasion, Huawei has also opted for the Snapdragon 888 processor, one of Qualcomm’s most powerful options for the high-end. The terminal, which is also not compatible with 5G networks, has 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. In addition to a 4,360 mAh battery, the mobile has a fast charge of up to 66 W. Its price starts at 1,199 euros.

You can follow EL PAÍS TECNOLOGÍA at Facebook Y Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.