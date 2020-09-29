Huawei P Smart 2021 smartphone has been launched in Europe. This phone from Huawei has features like quad rear camera setup, 5000mAh battery and Haisilcon Kirin 710A processor. This phone is an upgraded variant of Huawei P Smart 2020 of the company.The Huawei P Smart 2021 is priced at 22 euros (about Rs 19,700). This phone will be found in Blush Gold, Crush Green and Midnight Black Color. The phone has just been made available in Europe. This handset is expected to be launched in other countries soon. There is no information about launching the phone in India right now.

Huawei P Smart 2021: specifications

Huawei P Smart 2021 has a 6.67 inch Full HD + (1080×2400 pixels) display. The aspect ratio of the screen is 20: 9. The phone has an octa-core Kirin 710A processor and 4 GB RAM. The handset has 128 GB inbuilt storage which can be increased to 512 GB via microSD card. The smartphone runs on Android 10 based EMUI 10.1.

Talking about the camera, Huawei P Smart 2021 has 48 megapixel primary with aperture F / 1.8, 8 megapixel ultra-wide with aperture F / 2.4, 2 megapixel macro with aperture F / 2.4 and 2 megapixels with aperture F / 2.4. There are depth sensors. The phone has an 8 megapixel front camera with aperture F / 2.0 for selfie and video.

The Huawei P Smart 2021 has a 5000mAh battery that supports 22.5 watts supercharged fast charging. For connectivity, the phone has 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 802.11n, GPS, GLONASS, 3.5mm audio jack and USB Type-C port. The dimensions of the phone are 165.65×76.88×9.26 millimeters and weighing 206 grams.