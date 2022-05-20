A few months ago, with a hint of satisfaction, I told you about the return of Huawei to the Italian market with a mid-range device, the Nova 9 of which you can find our review here.

It is a device solid and reliable which is placed in a market where competition is fierce; to flesh out the line up, Huawei today offers the Nova 9 SEwhich we cannot dismiss as a “revised and corrected” version of the predecessor.

Indeed the choice of Huawei for this smartphone it seems incomprehensible at times: it is a real one different twin of Nova 9, with different characteristics. We could and should consider it as a totally different phone and not “another version of”, because it has different specifications and there is where it loses compared to the predecessor and where instead Huawei pushed the throttle a bitbut we’ll get to that later.

The only aspect that I will not elaborate on in the review is that relating to the ecosystem Petalwhich continues to make progress but remains identical to what was covered in the review of Nova 9.

Unboxing and design of Nova 9 SE

The packaging of Nova 9 SE it is completely identical to its predecessor, even in content.

Opening the white parallelepiped we immediately find the smartphone and just under a cardboard box containing the tool to remove the sim and the inevitable cover for our device, together with the USB type C cable and a functional 66 Watt power supply for fast charging.

So, although we are in the presence of a medium-range phone (with some entry level tips), the equipment is better than many other competitors, even six more advanced segments.

Already taking in hand the Nova 9 SE we realize it’s another phone, with a design that recalls Nova 9 and reworks it in part.

The first thing we notice is how the curved screen of the predecessor has been eliminated, which leaves room for a large display from 6.78 ″. The back of the smartphone is very similar to what has already been seen: in the model under test the color stands out Crystal Bluealmost hypnotic with its iridescent being, applied to a 3D glass panel with rounded edges which gives an elegant and premium look to the phone.

Slightly redesigned the iconic Star Orbit Ring which encloses the cameras, always maintaining a harmonious and elegant design of the camera block, which does not protrude in an annoying way on the body of the device and keeps it balanced even in weight.

As for the dimensions, also thanks to the slightly larger display (6.78 “against 6.57”) we have an increase that brings Nova 9 SE to a total of 164.64 x 75.55 x 7.94 mm for a total weight of 191 grams which still make it manageable and solid in the hand without too many problems.

Both the display and the rear glass are not Gorilla Glasswhich in any case we would hardly find in this price range, but they seem sturdy to the point of being able to withstand small bumps, even if the use of the cover in my opinion remains the best solution of all.

All the necessary keys are present on the right side and are the power button and the volume rocker; the power button also houses a practical extremely precise and responsive fingerprint reader. Just pick up the phone which is already unlocked and ready to use.

Below, we find the only speaker together with USB type C jackno standard headphone output again.

In the upper part of the phone instead we find, for an unusual choice, the audio capsule in addition to the sim slot, in which we can insert 2 nano simswithout however being able to insert a micro sd to be used as additional memory.

Hardware

The main element of Nova 9 SE is the large display from 6.78: in this case Huawei did a great job, further reducing the already reduced frame of the predecessor by limiting the frames to a couple of millimeters at the bottom and even less at the top edge, interrupted only by the hole with the front chamber.

In a somewhat inexplicable way, a step back has been taken since we are in the presence of a IPS LCD display from 16.7 million colors And 90 Hz refresh rate whose resolution amounts to a FHD + from 2388 x 1080 pixels.

However, it must be acknowledged that this is a very good display, which maintains one good visibility at any angle of inclination and an acceptable performance both in terms of playing games and videos.

We could make some notes on the color rendering, sometimes a little subdued, but in most cases we will not notice too much difference compared to a OLED fitted to phones in the same price range.

The heart of this Nova 9 SE instead it reserves us some surprises powered as it is by a processor Snapdragon 680; if apparently perhaps you could have chosen something more performingwe are however in the presence of a octa core which carries out its task without too many frills, thanks also to one RAM (and herein lies the surprise) that, unlike what we are used to seeing, it is well 8 GB, exactly as in the predecessor which, however, was equipped with a slightly higher processor.

Unfortunately, for reasons known and connected to the ban imposed by the Trump administration, even in this case we don’t have 5G connectivity availablebut at the moment it is a lack that does not make itself felt.

Everything runs without too many problems and without annoying overheating, however we certainly cannot expect top-of-the-range performance; it should not be forgotten that we are talking about a medium-range smartphone intended for a general public and not to the indefatigable geeks.

This is also confirmed by the internal memory which is “only” 128 GBwhich could be few for those who love to have many apps or all the photos in memory but which is potentially expandable with the clouding offered by Huawei directly.

Photographic sector

Even in the photographic sector we have some interesting elements, such as the main camera that passes by 50 to well 108 Megapixels with digital zoom up to 10x and one maximum declared resolution of 12000 x 9000 pixels.

It is a sensor that we hardly see on phones of the same range and certainly surprises, combined with the8MP ultra-wide angle ea you have two bokeh and macro sensors both from 2 MP.

Below you will find a gallery with several images taken in different lighting conditions.

The main sensor provides great tip photos and shoots in excellent light conditions, being good even at various zoom levels; it suffers a little with the dimming of the light, with the photos at night which, while remaining acceptable, suffer a little noise.

There are numerous modes available including the one to shoot panoramic photos or the mode Pro which, if used with skill, can give a lot of satisfaction.

Acceptable, without calling out to the miracle, the wide-angle sensor that offers photos commensurate with the size of the sensor; with 8 MP you can take decent photos as long as you transcend the lack of high details and on the overexposure of some shots.

Reduced, compared to Nova 9, the front camera that goes from 32 to 16 MP; for most users, good selfies and video calls will come out, but purists will turn up their noses a bit.

Where we witness something absolutely revisable is in the videos: dal 4K of the Nova 9 we switch to an FHD at 30 fps without optical stabilization. So content creation lovers won’t have bread for their teeth.

Reception and telephony

Even from the telephone point of view, an often almost forgotten element, this Huawei Nova 9 SE it’s a bit of a cross and a delight. Reception remains at good levels and the audio tends to be fairly clean, however the somewhat absurd position of the capsule located on the upper edge of the smartphone tends to disperse the sound during calls and in some situations (for example in a busy street) you risk not hearing the interlocutor perfectly.

Autonomy

Despite Nova 9 SE is a few centimeters larger than its twin, inexplicably we find a 4,000 mAh batterycompared to the 4,300 mAh one.

We could have done better but, always keeping in mind the final target of the phone that’s pretty good.

The absence of energy eaters Google Services and the good optimization work done by Huawei They make that even with intensive use we will be able to arrive safely in the evening with a little residual charge.

Even if not, the quick charger allows us to make one full recharge in just over half an hour.