It seems that Huawei phones are reporting the Google app as infected, recommending its uninstallation, but it would only be a false alarm.

In Italy and Europe, a considerable portion of users still use Huawei phones “pre-ban”i.e. devices that retain access to Google services and the Play Store. Recently some of these users, specifically those who had installed the Google app on their devicesthey experienced moments of restlessness.

Their smartphones suddenly reported the presence of a serious threat, linked to an alleged Trojan in the system. The initial reports were only the starting point: the alarming message spread like wildfire to numerous other Huawei models and beyond. Apparently, the Google application running on such devices is mistakenly detected as containing a virus named TrojanSMS-PA.

Viral alert The message appeared on Huawei devices inviting you to uninstall the Google app The SMS-PA Trojan is known as a type of malware potentially capable of capturing credentials and recording keystrokes, transmitting this information to third parties,All without the user’s consent.

System apps detect these applications and advise users to delete them promptly. It must be said, however, that we are not facing a real virus: it is in fact a misidentification. In the past, similar situations have occurred with Samsung Wallet and Samsung Messages, harmless applications that were mistakenly flagged as dangerous by Play Protect. Likewise, for reasons that are still unclear, the version 14.43.28.28.arm64 of the Google app was mistakenly flagged as potentially harmful by the antivirus integrated into Huawei phones, and of some older Honor and Vivo models. The causes behind this problem are not yet completely clear but it is worth pointing out that the Google app works correctly on all other devices.