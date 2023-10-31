It seems that Huawei phones are reporting the Google app as infected, recommending its uninstallation, but it would only be a false alarm.
In Italy and Europe, a considerable portion of users still use Huawei phones “pre-ban”i.e. devices that retain access to Google services and the Play Store.
Recently some of these users, specifically those who had installed the Google app on their devicesthey experienced moments of restlessness.
Their smartphones suddenly reported the presence of a serious threat, linked to an alleged Trojan in the system.
The initial reports were only the starting point: the alarming message spread like wildfire to numerous other Huawei models and beyond.
Apparently, the Google application running on such devices is mistakenly detected as containing a virus named TrojanSMS-PA.
False positive
In this circumstance, it would not be appropriate to attribute responsibility to Huawei: the system Optimizerused by the phone to scan for malware and viruses, is based on the definitions provided by Avast.
Detecting a portion of Google’s app code as suspicious resulted in a false positive, which, while infrequent, may occur again in the future.
Interestingly, similar problems manifested on Vivo devices suggest that the potential cause may reside precisely in the information provided by Avast.
However, it is essential to reassure that there is no cause for concern, nor that Huawei has ever intentionally designated the Google app as an infected application.
Users have reported that in any case you can fix the problem by disabling the Optimizer app and ensuring that the Google app is not crawled.
