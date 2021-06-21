Good news for users who want to buy a new plan on Huawei Mobile Cloud, the cloud storage service of the Chinese giant, in fact for all new customers there will be 50 GB for free, or a month of standard plan.

If 50 GB is not enough, you will be able to access packages that provide more storage space with a 50% discount, in particular the Plus plan is available with 200 GB and the Premium plan with 2 TB.

Pier Giorgio Furcas Deputy General Manager, Huawei CBG Italia commented: “With the activation of the Cloud storage plan, keeping your memories and important documents safe has never been easier and more convenient for Huawei users. In the first quarter of 2021, 20% more users have signed up to a Huawei paid package, confirming the growing need for practical and secure virtual storage spaces“.

Through Huawei Mobile Cloud you also have access to back up your data, manually or by setting it automatically according to your preferences, you can also access the location of your device. Some of the services are also available from a computer, i cloud synchronization services that can be accessed from a PC via browser are the following:

Contacts

Photo

Calendar

Backup of WLAN networks

Note

Browser

Cloud backup of the device

Huawei Drive

Find my phone

As for the backup, there are various possibilities which vary according to the type of plan: