Huawei MatePad T8 has been made available to Indian customers. This latest tablet from Huawei can be purchased exclusively from Flipkart. The Wi-Fi version of the Huawei Metpad T8 is priced at Rs 9,999 while the LTE version is Rs 10,999. Apart from this, some deals and bank offers are also being offered on this Huawei Metpad. This tablet comes in deep sea blue color.

The Huawei Metpad T8 has an 8-inch display and the pixel density is 189 PPI. This tablet has an octa-core chipset. The tablet has 2 GB RAM and 32 GB inbuilt storage. To give power to the Metpad, a 5100mAh battery is provided. The company claims that the device will get up to 12 hours of video playback and web browsing time in a single charge. Apart from this, the company says that the battery will last 3.5 weeks with the screen off for 588 hours.

The Huawei Metpad 8 runs on EMUI and has improved dark mode. Face unlock feature is also provided in this tablet. Huawei’s tablet comes pre-installed with apps like recorder, camera, multimedia and kids painting. It is a kids friendly device and also has features like parental control.

