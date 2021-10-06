Becoming creators, or rather illustrators, not a trivial matter but in fact perhaps today’s technology facilitates creativity and everything that is used for this purpose. HUAWEI with the new MatePad 11 he thought precisely of this he created his new tablet, which we reviewed HERE, to ensure those who want to work with design (and not only) to be able to do it comfortably on a tablet with incredible performance but above all with the help of a M-Pencil with platinum tip, capable of being used as a classic physical pen on paper, with the advantage of digital features.

We then set out to become illustrators for an afternoon thanks to HUAWEI who hosted us in ToiletPaper Home that is the seat of the famous magazine of images only created in 2010 by the well-known Italian contemporary artistMaurizio Cattelanand the famous internationally renowned advertising photographerPierpaolo Ferrari,now known all over the world for its collaborations with important international agencies and brands (among the many we mention:Saatchi & Saatchi, Nike, Mercedes, Campari, Sony, Alitalia, Emporio Armani, Kenzo, Maison Kitsune.ed). Followed by the two illustrators Ale Giorgini and Antonio Colomboni we succeeded, on the new HAUWEI MatePad 11, to discover all the sketching and drawing features that the tablet allows.

HUAWEI MediaPad 11 and ToiletPaper Home: something in common

We had the tool: it was the new HUAWEI MatePad 11, which the Chinese company has just launched and which is a real creative work tool thanks to accessories such as the M-Pencil which guarantees maximum precision with its platinum tip and recognition of 4,096 pressure levels. There is also the new operating system, HarmonyOS 2.0, which is outlined not only as a complete operating system for everyday use by everyone but above all it releases applications for drawing. All surrounded by a 120Hz refresh rate display and the DCI-P3 color gamut for highly fluid images and improved responsiveness.

Taking the M-Pencil in hand it was easy to get involved with the creativity on the MatePad 11. The inspiration was given to us ToiletPaper Home that is the house / headquarters of the magazine of images of Cattelan and Ferrari full of mirrors, lamps, furniture, photographs and objects ready to dare with respect to normality. Visiting the particular apartment is like visiting a showroom of the two artists who collaborated with Seletti to create in 4 years what can be defined as a house that dares. The building with the most talked about wall in the city of Milan sees a red lipstick on her wall that will certainly not go unnoticed. And create an experience with HUAWEI in this undoubtedly unique place.

Drawing taking inspiration from the objects of the editorial staff of ToiletPaper Home really easy and just as original. Moreover, having the MatePad 11 available guarantees a valid tool but also simple to use and this also thanks to the new HarmonyOS that creates a perfect space to make any type of work possible thanks to the multiscreen collaboration at HUAWEI Share. Fascinating is the right word to describe not only what you do but also with the ease with which you do it. Just log in to the 13MP rear camera with aperture f / 1.8 to capture an object or a subject that can then be replicated perhaps with the M-Pencil directly on 10.95 “wide screen of the tablet. Screen that moreover also has 2K resolution (2560 x 1600 pixels) but with a 120Hz refresh rate for the highest quality. And then no problem for the amount of work because the HUAWEI tablet is equipped with a powerful processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 with 6GB of RAM and a memory of two cuts from 64 or 128GB.

Know that if you are interested in the new HUAWEI MatePad 11 you can buy it directly on the official HUAWEI Store website at this address with the possibility of having until October 31 Huawei MatePad 11 in the 6GB / 128GB version at the price of449.99 euros with Smart Magnetic Keyboard included. The 6GB / 64GB version available exclusively onHuawei Store, withincluding Smart Magnetic Keyboard and M-Pencil for only € 399.90.