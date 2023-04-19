Huawei Matebook X Pro I’ve been testing it for a long time now, so much so that even this review is coming to life with blows on the keyboard of this laptop. So, after many days together I finally feel ready to tell you everything I think about my travel companion. Will I have liked it? Will the ticket price be worth it? But above all, does it have defects? What can we say, let’s find out together in the full review!

Unboxing and features

Already from the opening of the package it is clear that we have in our hands a premium quality product. Without further ado, here is the technical sheet:

Screen: 14.2-inch LTPS with 3120×2080 resolution, 264 PPI and up to 90Hz and 500 nits. With 10-point multi-touch touchscreen support

Processor: 12th generation Intel Core i7-1260P

GPUs: Intel Iris

RAM: 16GB LPDDR5

Storage: 1TB PCIe SSD with NVMe

Battery: 60Wh

Ports: Thunderbolt 4×2 (left, supports data, charging and DisplayPort)

USB-C × 2 (right, supports data, charging and DisplayPort)

1x 2-in-1 3.5mm headphone and microphone jack

Camera: 720P HD

Audio: 6 speakers and 4 microphones

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2 and WLAN up to 6 Ghz

Other: Fingerprint, Touchpad with Multi-touch and HUAWEI Free Touch

Dimensions: width 310mm, thickness 221mm, height 15.6mm

Weight: 1.26kg

While in the packaging we find:

HUAWEI MateBook X Pro

90W / 65W USB-C power adapter

USB-C charging cable

HUAWEI USB-C PTG Cable

Fast guide

Well, after the long roundup of information, we can come to the complete review of the Huawei Matebook X Pro!

Great attention to detail!

Before even telling you about the pros and cons of this Huawei Matebook X Pro, I want to launch myself into a premise. If there’s one thing you notice from the first moment you lay your hands on this PC, it’s the incredible attention to detail. If it is true that a product must first win your eyes, this Huawei Matebook X Pro hit the jackpot!

A sober and elegant design, but above all a choice of materials and excellent design choices. To begin with, lift the display with a finger without having to help yourself with the other hand to keep the base steady is a great advantage for me. Then, do we want to talk about the keyboard which, unlike many others, can be mastered best within a few minutes? The keys are neither too big nor too small and above all they are spaced out best. Starting to write about this Huawei Matebook X Pro is almost a joy. I will hardly be able to find a laptop capable of guaranteeing me the same feedback, even in terms of noise level at pressure which is almost absent.

I promised to launch into a premise, so I close this paragraph with a brief mention of weight. A leaf, not to exaggerate. I’ve had heavier tablets than this PC in my hands. So I close by reiterating the concept: great attention to detail!

Huawei Matebook X Pro, excellent product, but with some compromises!

Having ascertained that we are dealing with a premium PC with a not indifferent technical data sheet, it is time to get a little more specific. It would be of little use to tell you that the Huawei Matebook X Pro screen is almost perfect, able to withstand even direct sunlight without too many problems, that the colors are vivid and crystalline and that from the start the PC is a splinter. After all, with a 3120 × 2080 resolution and a one-tera state-of-the-art SSD, it’s no joke.

So I want to focus on what possible uses this computer would have for a possible future buyer. For starters one university studentor he could count on a reliable and nothing short of fantastic machine for drafting documents and/or notes up to much more complex tasks. The same is true for many other types of users. Now we come to the tests, even if mounting a respectable processor, 16GB of RAM and a latest generation SSD it is easy to understand where the Achilles heel of this Huawei Matebook X Pro is, after all it is the same heel of the whole category of notebooks: don’t have a dedicated GPU.

Simply put, you can go as far as you want, as long as you don’t ask for tasks that require a discrete GPU. No complaints though, it can be run design renderingi, dabble in programming, and even play a few titles available on Steam. Obviously in the case of long work / game sessions it will be necessary to have a power outlet and put your soul at rest on the fan factor also because it is possible to push on maximum performance only under current.

The temperatures however they come handled pretty well and in general the excellent hardware of this Huawei Matebook X Pro is accompanied by an equally excellent software which certainly guarantees an extra gear. Shall we talk about the audio? Really not bad, clean and above all immersive!

Not everything that glitters is gold

Unfortunately, even this Huawei Matebook X Pro is not free from defects and in the first place there is certainly the drums. The declared average autonomy is of about 12 hours. 11 hours with simple writing and web browsing can certainly be achieved without too many problems, if instead you aim to use the PC for tasks that are a little onerous for a moment, then the situation changes. It is certainly not a product that focuses entirely on the battery. Especially if we consider the variant with touch screen which I had the pleasure of reviewing.

Moral of the story, when you start playing with heavy programs or perform many tasks together, the loader is a must. A positive note is certainly the array of Type C inputs that can make your life much easier with the right charger. If you are looking for one, I definitely recommend this one reviewed by us.

Secondly, I strongly criticize a design choice that I really can’t understand: why sell me a display with a practically perfect touch, if then support for the proprietary Huawei pen is not integrated? There is no way to use the pen on this PC and in light of this I strongly advise against opting for the touch model in order to save battery, unless you make some specific use of it!

Finally, I can only underline one last flaw which, however, I admit is rather subjective. After many hours of use, I still can’t get to grips with the trackpad offered by this Huawei Matebook X Pro. Disabling the proprietary Huawei gestures is of little use, as I keep getting lost in actions I don’t want to do. Perhaps I would have decreased the size of the touch area a little to remedy this problem, but I repeat, it is a very subjective factor!

An ecosystem that gives you something extra

As I told you before, with respectable hardware like this, it is the software that makes the difference and speaking of this I want to point out the excellent work that the company has done. If you have a home device, you can use your Huawei Matebook X Pro for example “Super Device” to control the PC from the tablet, mirror the screen and much more.

Shall we talk about the camera? Probably the perfect companion for those who usually organize meetings thanks to the possibility of associating one virtual background, center the image and even add beauty filters. In short, the perfect tool for all office meetings! Then there are other interesting goodies that you can discover yourself if you are interested in the product. In any case, the gist of the speech is only one: we are faced with an ecosystem capable of capturing in every aspect!