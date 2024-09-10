Mate XT Ultimate uses a hinge system named after the Tiangong space station and allows for inward and outward folding using double tracks and moving parts to avoid gaps. The hinge is developed from a composite laminate with non-Newtonian fluid components, making it highly durable.

Single-screen mode is ideal for everyday tasks, while dual-screen mode is optimized for web browsing and reading, and fully expanded triple-screen mode is best for detailed work or studying.

A single 10.2-inch screen and two smaller ones

Mate XT Ultimate is the first foldable smartphone to feature three screens. When fully unfolded it measures 10.2 inches diagonally and this 3K display has a 16:11 aspect ratio.

Once you fold the left section back, it reduces to a 7.9-inch clamshell, and folding the right side down gives you a 6.4-inch bar-style smartphone.

Like the brand’s other foldables, the Mate XT Ultimate is very thin: 3.6 mm (unfolded) and weighs only 298 grams.

The Mate XT Ultimate has a unique flexible LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and support for 10 billion colors. While its full resolution is 3,184 x 2,232 pixels, which adjusts to 2,232 x 2,048 and 2,232 x 1,008 pixels depending on the folded configuration.

Mate XT Ultimate with cameras from a Huawei P series

The rear is notable for featuring a camera setup similar to the Mate X5, but incorporating Huawei P-series features. The main camera is a 50MP sensor with PDAF and OIS, paired with the variable f/1.4-f/4.0 aperture of the P60 Pro.

We also have a 12MP telephoto lens with 5.5x optical zoom, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a laser autofocus module.

On the other hand, it has an 8 MP front camera in a hole in the large screen, which works as the selfie camera when the device is folded.

16 GB of RAM and HarmonyOS 4.2 system

Huawei adds its latest operating system and the upgraded Xiaoyi voice assistant, known internationally as Celia. AI functions include speech-to-text, automatic split-screen, real-time document translation, and photo retouching.

HarmonyOS 4.2 is a system based on Android Open Source Project (AOSP) without Google services. New for the Chinese market is two-way satellite communication, which connects only to Tiantong satellites via China Telecom.

The Mate XT Ultimate’s battery consists of three silicon carbide composite cells, offering a total capacity of 5,600mAh. It supports 66W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and 7.5W and 5W wired and wireless reverse charging, respectively.

Available in black or red with elegant gold detailing around the hinges, edges and camera, the Mate XT Ultimate is priced at CNY 19,999 or $2,800 for the 256GB version, CNY 21,999 or $3,100 for the 512GB version and CNY 23,999 or $3,400 for the 512GB version. 68,300 pesos for the 1TB model.

It will be rare to see this new foldable outside of China, let’s remember that the last global launch of a Huawei foldable was more than a year and a half ago.

