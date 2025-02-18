Huawei Mate XT Ultimate is the name of the smartphone Known as a triptych, since it has a screen structure that folds in three, as a kind of brochure. The two hinges are willing symmetrically on the long side of the device, offering the freedom to use the smartphone With the only frontal screen, or to open a single side, or even open the diagonal completely in torque to obtain a true 10.2 -inch tablet. He Gadget Special will also arrive in Europe and we finally know the price, which is as high as expected.

The global version of smartphone Triptych of Huawei, which until now had been launched – with great sales success – in China, was presented in Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia). He hardware It is high -end, with the 50 megapixel main camera, the same as on the Huawei Pura 70 Pro flake With all manual adjustments. The rest of the sensors include a 125 mm periscopic lens and another wide angle, both of 12 megapixels.

The sale price of the Triptico Huawei Mate XT Ultimate for Europe is $ 3,656 (3,499 euros) in the 16 GB configuration of RAM and 1 TB of storage. For now there is no official release date for the Old Continent.

The 13.2 -inch Matepad Pro tablet

At the same time as the triptych, Huawei has also officialized the Matepad Pro table of 13.2 inches, which is already available for purchase at the Huawei Store at a price of $ 1,252 ($ 1,199), offering an authentic hardware high -end with a 13.2 -inch and 2.8K OLED screen, a reduced weight of 580 grams and a thickness reduced to 5.5 mm. Designed for productivity, entertainment and multimedia, you can also attach the Smart Magnetic Keyboard and use the M-Pencil optical pencil to draw or take notes. Until March 24 you can ask for it with a discount and receive the optical pencil and a mouse as a gift.

Article published in Wired Italy. Adapted by José Carlos Oliva.