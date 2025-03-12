When we believed that everything in the telephone market was already said, Huawei presented its Mate XT, a folding phone with three ultralight screens, as its best proposal by 2025. It did not go unnoticed. Sudden Tablet 10 inches in just two steps.

The interest in Huawei Mate XT increased even more as soon as its price was revealed. You have to pay approximately $ 3,600 to enjoy that enigmatic screen that folds in three. The figure stands out even within the niche of folding phones, which are usually expensive. Telephone enthusiasts are full of doubts about the experience in a phone with such performance, and few can answer them. Is your price justified? The experience of use improvement? Do you have disadvantages? Is it necessary? In Wired in Spanish we were able to check the phone, perform some tests and check how it works on a day to day.

Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design, the folding phone on three screens. Jorge Garay/Wired in Spanish

Yes, everything changes with a folding triptic phone

I want to be direct: A telephone that offers three different modes of OLED screen without a doubt enriches a user’s relationship with the digital world. The traditional format is still used for social messages and networks, the two screens (7.8 inches) to read or work with documents or tables, and full screen mode for when you are at home and want to see a series or play. In a world where most look for a compact phone, the huawei mate XT looks like a Gadget Rare, but when you have it in your hands, it makes you feel that you don’t need any other device.

He smartphone It is well done and is as solid as folding technology allows it right now. The Mate XT screen, in any of its configurations, does not move or “dance.” It is no surprise. The brand has been working on its folding technology for six years. It is true that There is a small learning curve To dominate the folding technique (my fear was never taken away from breaking it for a bad movement), but, as a user is customary, the rest is history. Although Huawei says that the phone can resist normal blows, we do not recommend testing its integrity.

As for power, it behaves like a range of range. Carries with it a Kirin 9010 chip of eight cores (the same as its Flagship Huawei pure 70), 16 GB of RAM and a storage terabyte. The company has ensured that, in terms of specifications, the phone is kept updated for several years. These numbers translate into fluid yield both in apps Office, video edition and any social network. The power of the chip stands out in multitasking when combined with in 10 -inch mode.

This phone does not use android, but your Harmonyos, which is like a twin operating system, although free of geopolitical restrictions. It is well polished to operate with the three screen formats. I liked to discover that most of the apps Native also take advantage of the characteristics of the huawei mate xt. As for living without Google, that has remained in the past. Actually, it is quite simple to obtain traditional applications such as Gmail or YouTube from Huawei’s own store.