The Chinese giant is ready to release a new folding smartphone on the market, it is the Huawei Mate Xs 2even if for now information is scarce.

The only certain thing is that the smartphone will be presented on April 28 in China, in fact it was the same Huawei, through the well-known Chinese social platform Weiboto announce that a presentation of the new Huawei Mate Xs 2 will be held on April 28.

As I told you at the beginning, there is no information on the hardware components of this model, but obviously rumors begin to circulate on the web and among these the one that speaks of a SoC Kirin 9000 and the Harmony OS operating system. On the operating system, the presence of Harmony OS also seems quite obvious, while on the Kirin 9000 there are doubts given the presence of the Snapdragon on the P50 Pocket.

In any case, even this new model does not seem to support 5G networks and therefore stops at 4G only, although it will probably have a not exactly cheap price.

As for the diffusion, for now the launch will take place only on Chinese territory and we do not know if a global launch will also take place in the future, for now Huawei has not pronounced itself on the matter and it is early to reach conclusions, but we are waiting with interest for the 28th. April to find out more details about the device and the price.