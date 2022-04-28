As already mentioned last week, the new one was presented in China today Huawei Mate Xs 2Huawei’s new foldable smartphone, which continues to push the foldable smartphone market with new devices.

This new smartphone has a similar design to the first one Mate Xswe find one OLED screen which reaches a maximum diagonal of 7.8 inches, with a resolution of 2480 x 2200 pixels and a maximum refresh rate of 120 Hz. smartphones, and the resolution is reduced to 2480 x 1176 pixels.

According to the company, the hinge mechanism adopted by this new model has been improved and should ensure greater durability over time, minimizing the creases visible on the display.

Huawei Mate Xs 2: the ban still weighs

Inside we find the Qualcomm SoC Snapdragon 888, but as it is now known, the company cannot take advantage of 5G technology, so compared to other smartphones that mount the same SoC with the Huawei Mate Xs 2, only 4G can be used. The GB of RAM available are 8 or 12 depending on the variant chosen, while the storage memory is 512 GB.

As for the camera there are 3 sensors on the rear bar with LED flash, while on the front we find a single sensor positioned in a hole at the top right. The main rear sensor is 50 MP, flanked by the latter there is then a 13 MP ultra wide angle sensor and finally an 8 MP tele with 3x optical zoom, also present optical stabilization.

As for the battery, Huawei has opted for a 4,880 mAh unit that supports fast charging at 66W. The operating system is Harmony OS 2 instead.

Huawei Mate Xs 2 is available for now only in China and will be available for purchase from May 6 at 9,999 CNY (about 1436 €) in the 8 + 512 GB version or 12,999 CNY (about 1867 €) for the 12 + 512 GB version.