When, 4 years ago now, the first ones came out foldable smartphonesalmost all of us among enthusiasts and the press were convinced that we were facing a new revolution in the sector that would give new life to a category that has now been explored far and wide and which reserves few innovations year after year.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t exactly like that and except for a few attempts, just of Huawei for example, the situation has now crystallized: the foldables are all with horizontal opening and screen practically or with vertical openingclamshells that take on the size of a standard smartphone only when opened.

Of course, we have often seen similar terminals with different usage philosophies, but it cannot be said that there has been the excitement we imagined.

Producers therefore have no choice but to work on optimizing and best engineering the elements that now distinguish the category and no one knows how to do it better than Huawei which with this Mate X3 presents us with the best foldable on the marketdespite many regrets that we will discover shortly.

Unboxing and contents of Huawei Mate X3

Also in this case, as always, Huawei confirms itself as the most “generous” manufacturer in the equipment: inside the package, in fact, in addition to the already opened smartphone, we find two cardboard cases which contain the complete battery charger, a cover (inexplicably only rear), the pin for extracting the SIM and the manuals.

Once you get hold of it Mate X3 we realize the great work done by Huawei and increases the regret for what could have been if it had not been for the ban imposed by the Trump administration.

When closed, Mate X3 is extremely thin and easy to handle with a weight of 241 grams and a thickness of 11 millimeters: it feels like you’re holding a normal smartphone in your hand, very comfortable to use and carry around. Once opened, however, the thickness is reduced to a minimum 5.3 millimeters and the width increases to 141 mmfrom the initial 72.

Translated in terms of user experience, it means not having the classic brick (or remote control) in your hands when the smartphone is closed, and vice versa the thinnest foldable on the marketonce the internal screen is open.

Very simple operation, despite Huawei has optimized the hinge to the maximum, eliminating any space between the two halves of the phone, which takes on the appearance of a single, compact body. The reduction of the elements that make up the hinge has not compromised its strength and resistance in the slightest, which it can be opened with a radius of 180° to our liking without encountering sagging or difficulty.

The structure of the smartphone is made of aluminium, which guarantees us strength and lightness at the same time, on which we find the keys for the volume, the power button that doubles as a fingerprint reader (always quick and precise) and the door USB Type-C thinnest currently in production, specially engineered by Huawei to minimize the thickness of the phone.

All without giving up certification IPX68 which guarantees us a certain tranquility from dust and splashes of water as well as from short and accidental immersions.

The displays

An element that is certainly important, even more so for this type of smartphone, is the display: in this case, both the external and internal one are two panels OLED with adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz, both have a dimming at 1440 Hz, 426 PPI And 1.07 billion colors.

The resolution of the external screen is 6.4 inches 2504×1080 pixelswhile the 7.85-inch internal screen has a resolution of 2496×224 pixels. In both cases we are in the presence of two excellent displays, with good visibility in all situations and a user experience provided at an absolute level.

In fact, if closed Huawei Mate X3, thanks to its size, does not have to give in to uncomfortable shape ratios like other competitors which are longer and narrower and leave something aside in terms of ergonomics.

If the Kunlun Glass which covers the external screen guarantees greater resistance, according to the manufacturer, the folding display is covered with a film which Huawei constantly reminds us not to remove and which should also protect us from slightly stronger than average blows and more significant pressures.

Where Mate X3 it leaves you speechless, once you open the phone and expose the internal display. First of all it is absolutely flat with practically no creases or other elements that could disturb vision. The display therefore gives us detailed images and vivid colours, making it suitable for various uses, whether professional or more multimedia.

This is true however up to a certain point since, both due to the 4:3 screen ratio and a widespread lack of optimization regarding apps, we will not always be able to enjoy the screen to the full.

For example in apps like Disney+when we decide to play multimedia content, the portion of the screen occupied by the film is more or less equivalent to that of a normal screen in landscape mode. It must be said that this is something that all foldables have in common and is therefore not attributable to Huawei.

Obviously things change if we decide to focus on gaming, with the games taking up the entire available screen, making games enjoyable.

Photographic section

Another element that emerges, already from an aesthetic point of view, in Mate X3it’s the cameras.

The photographic body comes out from the back decisively, constituting an element that stands out due to its positioning but does not affect the balance of the smartphone if placed on a surface.

Inside the typical “ring” which Huawei has become accustomed to us for a few generations, we find top-of-the-range equipment: long gone are the days of collaborations with Leica and therefore we find an internally developed and defined main camera XMAGE Ultra vision 50 MP (f/1.8 aperture), plus a 13 MP ultra-wide angle (f/2.2 aperture) and a 12 MP telephoto (f/3.4 aperture.

These cameras allow us to take high-level shots in almost any situation, taking advantage of one digital zoom, optical zoom or hybrid zoom for images with resolutions up to 8912×6144 pixels which we can decline as Macro or Super Macro, night photos, slow motion, ultra-wide angle and so on and so forth, with the help of the Master AI which has been successfully implemented in the Chinese manufacturer’s smartphones for some time.

This is an element that should not be underestimated, since one of the criticisms leveled at most competitors is precisely that of not mounting cameras in their foldables that are up to the task (and cost).

In addition to the main cameras, Mate X3 it also uses two front cameras from 8MP (f/2.4 aperture (which obviously don’t work miracles but, in this type of device, they are more of an unused addition than anything else, since selfies are perfectly manageable with the main cameras.

Performance and ecosystem

As you surely know, Huawei For some years now, the Western market has been experiencing a somewhat particular situation, due to the restrictions imposed by one of the most “reviewable” (euphemism) US administrations of recent decades.

It follows that this too Mate X3 cannot take advantage of certain processors, it must forcibly give up 5G and cannot use, at least officially, Android.

Petal OS, this is the new operating system Huaweiis (at least in the West) however a disguised version of the operating system of Google; it follows that even though we cannot use the services, most of the APKs that we find around the web can be easily installed.

Even if we use a smartphone with Google Play and we go to install an application, the same store offers us the Mate X3 among the smartphones that can be selected for installation.

Compared to the beginning, Petal OS appears more mature as a platform and also the tricks studied by Huaweisuch as the ability to search through Petal Search for apps not present in the App Gallery, to make up for the lack of Android support, seem to work.

However, this is not always sufficient and, in the long run, leads to some shortcomings that could complicate the experience of daily use. During my test, which lasted a few weeks, two elements caused me some trouble: not all downloadable apps or games are actually usablebecause they were designed to exploit the Google Services and especially there is no wallet for paymentsFor example Samsung Pay or Google Wallet.

Or rather, it exists Huawei Pay which the same manufacturer has announced with emphatic tones to also be available in Italy, Too bad it only works with Intesa San Paolo cards. And there is no possibility of solving the problem, because yes in 2023 it is a fairly important problem, since there are no reliable apps capable of solving the situation,

For the rest it has been going on for years now App Gallery the most popular apps are available, including banking ones, so there shouldn’t be any other problems besides those listed above, taking into account that often it’s enough to register an account/create a profile that doesn’t use Google to access everything.

The bulk of the problems of Huawei Mate X3 lies precisely in this: the impossibility of using an official version of Android means that it is not possible to take advantage of all the features of the operating system of the Mountain View giant, which for foldables are not even few. Just think of all those possibilities afforded by devices Samsung if we used the folded internal screen.

Naturally, working without Android means not having the support of the community, which is always able to find interesting solutions wherever there are spaces and ways.

Furthermore, although this type of foldable is widely used for professional purposes, via protocol DisplayPort 1.2 you can use a similar mode to DeX Of Samsung which, although still improvable, makes the phone more attractive for work uses.

Mate X3 mount a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1It is no longer top of the range but still remains reliable and guarantees full support in daily use. Furthermore, the use of a powerful chipset, although not the latest, allows Huawei Mate X3 to have a good compromise between performance and energy consumption, with a 4800mAh which leads us into the evening even on more stressful days despite being a little smaller than the 5060 mAh Chinese counterpart. You can also use the phone for reverse charging at 7.5W.

However, it must be said that the price to pay for such a thin device is in terms of heat dissipation, so in the case of prolonged games with heavy titles or intensive use of the phone it might heat upIn any case, nothing to worry about.

Slowdowns in the software are also rare since we have one Generous 12GB RAMwhich accompanies well the 512GB of available memory.

If we need a top-up charge during the day, the charger in the package provides us with one 66W fast charging or we can recharge our smartphone wirelessly with charging at 50W.