Although we already had confirmation that the Huawei Mate X2, the next folding smartphone of the Chinese company will be presented on the 22nd of this month, the information about the folding format of this phone remained a mystery. Nevertheless, the last teaser image shared on the social network Weibo finally gets us out of doubt.

With what seems like a profile image of this phone, the latest rumors that pointed to the drastic change would be confirmed, leaving behind the first concept of the Huawei Mate X and its folding outward format, betting on an «innie» design with a book-like format with folding “inward” that we see in the Samsung Folds or the Microsoft Surface. It is a design that we will see mostly in folding because it has the great advantage of better protecting the flexible screen when folded and not in use.

In addition, this same publication also includes some of the main specifications of the Huawei Mate X2, among which the statement of a 6.5-inch external display, with a 21: 9 aspect ratio, and a resolution of up to 2,270 × 1,160 pixels; Y an internal 8.01-inch foldable OLED screen and a resolution of up to 2,480 × 2,200 pixels.

On the other hand, we have already talked about the rest of its components, with the interesting choice of its processor, which due to the still present restrictions of the United States, would be “limited” to the use of the new Kirin 9000, present in the current Mate 40 family and expected in the next P50 and Mate 50 series.

the presence of a battery of 4,400 mAh with a 66W Super Flash charging capacity, and a quad camera design, spearheaded by a 50-megapixel main lens and a 16-megapixel internal camera.

So, there is no other choice but to wait until next February 22 to finally see what the Huawei Mate X2 will be like, as well as the great unknown of how Huawei will solve the great absence of Google’s operating system and applications, although all to the point that the latest version of Harmony OS 2.0 barely lets us notice the change.