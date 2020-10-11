Chinese company Huawei is launching the popular Huawei Mate 40 series premium smartphone in the smartphone segment on October 22. Richard U, the company’s consumer business CEO and executive director, has informed about the Huawei Mate 40 series launch in China. With this, it is believed that soon the Huawei Mate 40 series smartphones are going to be launched in India as well.

Under this series, Dhansu smartphones such as Huawei Mate 40, Huawei Mate 40 Pro and Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus (Huawei Mate 40 Pro +) will be launched. According to the leaked information, the dual-hole punch selfie camera and quad rear camera setup will be given in the Huawei Mate 40 Pro models.



What is special about the camera this time?

Huawei’s smartphones are known for excellent camera quality. In such a situation, the poster that Richard U has shared with the smartphone launch of Huawei Mate 40 series shows that once again, through the Mate 40 series smartphones, Huawei’s latest smartphone is going to introduce the world to camera technology. Last August, in the MIIT certification of the digital chart station, it was revealed that 3 premium smartphones of the Huawei Mate 40 series are about to be launched. It is believed that the first model of the smartphone to be launched under the Huawei Mate 40 series will come under the name OCE-AN00, second model NOH-AN00 and third model NOP-AN00.

The camera quality of Huawei Mate 40 series smartphones is tremendous!

Features of Huawei Mate 40 series

Not much detail has been revealed about the Huawei Mate 40 series smartphones, but if some reports are to be believed then they are going to have a dual edge curved display. Smartphones in this series can come with 5G connectivity. Talking about the camera, this series of smartphones can show features like 108 megapixel primary camera as well as 5x optical zoom. It is also believed that up to 66 W of fast charging facility can be given in the Huawei Mate 40 series smartphones. It is believed that Huawei Mate 40 series smartphones can be launched in India in the last week of October or the first week of November.

