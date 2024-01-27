Five years ago, the US began a legal offensive against the Chinese technology giant Huawei that prevented it access US technology and Google servicesleaving the company in a “fight to survive” after which it now declares “to be back.”

In January 2019, The US accused Huawei of fraud and violating sanctions on Iranwhich led weeks later to sanctions on the company for representing a risk to its national security, according to Washington.

The restrictions began to break when Huawei had surpassed the American Apple and the South Korean Samsung to become the world leader in smartphone sales. smartphonesin the second quarter of 2020.

Touched but not sunk



The company, which is not listed on the stock exchange, closed 2020 with a 41 percent drop in salesdropping to sixth place in global market share, and in 2021 its revenue suffered a year-on-year drop of 28.5%.

However, according to the Chinese consulting firm TechOcean, The sanctions “did not affect Huawei's core business”given that the phones were only “one of the legs”, one that “can have adverse effects when it constitutes a significant part of the income” due to “fluctuations” in said market.

In China, where many Google services were already blocked, Huawei did not notice the effect of the sanctions as much – despite experiencing year-on-year sales declines in 2021 – and ranked second in the local market. smartphones at the end of 2023.

Storm “overcome”



Huawei's rotating chairman, Ken Hu, recently said the company “weathered the storm” and is “back,” announcing 2023 revenue rose 9% year-over-year to $99 billion.

The company thus regained optimism after a few years of decline in turnover and external “challenges”, in contrast to the attitude of 2020, when its priority was “to survive”.

Huawei mobile phones are banned in the United States. Photo: United States Government

The US and Europe remain hostile



Huawei mobile phones are banned in the US, but they can be found on platforms like Amazon or eBay; The operators also received orders, but some like T-Mobile do provide service, although with difficulties, according to Internet users.

Due to pressure from the US, the United Kingdom prohibited installing new Huawei equipment in the 5G network in 2020 and gave until 2027 to completely eliminate it from the infrastructure.

For its part, the European Commission considers that “presents higher risks than other providers” of the 5G network due to its alleged links with the Chinese Government, according to the latest 2023 report on the measures taken for the security of this technology, which have resulted in restrictions imposed by ten countries on Huawei or the also Chinese ZTE participating. in the deployment of its 5G network.

In Spain, the Government is awaiting publication of the list of high-risk suppliers, as stipulated in the 5G Cybersecurity Law, and whether or not it will include Huawei.

EFE

