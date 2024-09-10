Chinese telecom giant Huawei on Tuesday unveiled the world’s first triple-folding mobile phone.

The company’s consumer division chief Richard Yu unveiled the new Huawei Mate XT model during an online conference from the group’s headquarters in Shenzhen, southern China. The phones will go on sale on September 20.

Although the phone, with its red and gold design, is aimed at a specific group of customers, more than three million people have pre-registered to receive an alert when it becomes available.

“Huawei has always been a pioneer in the foldable phone sector,” Richard Yu said during the phone’s presentation. This new model, which starts at 19,999 yuan (more than $2,760), “is the world’s first to be folded three times.”

“We have made great efforts to solve the problem of mass production and confidence surrounding the product,” he added.

The announcement comes a day after Apple launched its new iPhone lineup, the first smartphones to feature Apple Intelligence, its new generative AI system that is the hottest technology in Silicon Valley.