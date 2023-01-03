The new year always begins with a period of sales in stores, and everything could only be reflected in the online technology stores, which certainly include Huawei with his campaign New Yearsthrough which the company has decided to offer a series of discounted products until January 9th.

Among the products that are part of the promotion there is a bit of everything, from smartphones to wearable products to those for the smart office category, in short, a tempting opportunity to start the new year with a gift at a reduced price.

All Huawei offers for the new year

Below I leave you all the offers proposed for Huawei’s New Tear campaign:

Mate 50 Pro available at the price of €1,199 with the possibility of also obtaining a product of your choice FreeBuds Pro 2 and FreeBuds Lipstick with the addition of €1.99 on the purchase price

All offers are available on Huawei Online Store.