Launch comes shortly after Apple announced the iPhone 16; Chinese brand wants to strengthen its leadership in the domestic market

Following the launch of the iPhone 16 by Applethe Huawei Huawei Mate 10, the world’s leading smartphone manufacturer, launched its new smartphone on Tuesday (September 10, 2024) at an event held in Shenzhen, China. The Mate XT, which can be folded into three parts, starts at R$15,600.

From Saturday (7.Sep) until 7am this Tuesday (10.Sep), the Chinese company received more than 4.2 million pre-orders of the product on its website. No deposit is required to make a reservation. Purchases will be confirmed starting September 20, the same day the iPhone 16 goes on sale.

The Mate XT folds in two parts and is shaped like the letter “Z”, a first on the market. According to the Chinese company, it is the thinnest foldable smartphone in the world, at 3.6 mm wide. It has a 10.2-inch (25.91 cm) screen and is available in red and black.

Prices range from 19,999 yuan (about $3,600 at the current exchange rate) for the 256GB (gigabyte) model, the 512GB model costs 21,999 yuan ($4,300) and the 1TB (terabyte) model costs 23,999 yuan ($4,800).

“Today, we bring you a product that everyone can think of but couldn’t make. Our team has been working hard for 5 years and never gave up.,” Huawei CEO Richard Yu said at the launch. “We dare to make extraordinary advances. Today, we will once again rewrite industrial history, turn science fiction into reality, and usher in a new era of foldable devices.”

HUAWEI X APPLE

The launch takes place hours after the iPhone 16, precisely to rival Apple and expand the Chinese manufacturer’s leadership in the domestic market.

The Apple brand has not announced an AI (artificial intelligence) partner to power the 16s and Apple Intelligence, the US company’s AI software. Therefore, the new iPhone features should not be available in China until 2025.

In March, a report released by Counterpoint Research indicated that iPhone sales in China fell 24% in the first 6 weeks of 2024. The drop was due to strong competition from local smartphone companies, such as Huawei, Oppo, Alive and Xiaomi.