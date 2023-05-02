You will certainly know Huawei, it is one of the best known companies in the tech world thanks to many products, including smartphones, PCs, tablets and much more. Today we are here to tell you about some very interesting discounts which could definitely be for you!

Huawei launches Mother’s Day discounts!

Mother’s Day is approaching and on the occasion of this special day Huawei has decided to launch some very interesting offers which will be valid from May 2nd to May 15th. It’s all about products discount up to 50% and some 72-hour flash sale with discount coupons of an additional 8%, which you can get if you register on the dedicated page that we leave you here.

In any case, among the various offers we want to point out some really succulent ones. For example, you will be able to take advantage of a 20% discount on the Matebook D16 in the configuration with i5, which thus reaches a figure of 799.99 euros. As if that weren’t enough, the Huawei MatePad 11 can also be yours for only 349.99 euros (therefore discounted by 30%) and even the MatePad Paper for only 449.90 euros.

If, on the other hand, you are looking for headphones, you can win the FreeBuds Lipstick for only 129.99 euros. The discount is even 43%! There’s no shortage of smartphones either, with the Huawei Mate 50 Pro which will be available for 999.99 euros for two days only (until May 4, so hurry up).

In any case, the promotions certainly do not end here and if you are looking for something specific, we advise you to consult the complete list yourself, we leave you here the link!

