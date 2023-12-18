SIPORTAL and Huawei Italia have announced the renewal of their technological collaboration for the next two years, with a particular emphasis on the development of FTTH, Fiber To The Home solutions. This partnership aims to shape the digital future of connections, highlighting the importance of advanced technologies in creating an efficient and sustainable network. Thanks to this renewed collaboration, SIPORTAL will enhance its Points of Presence in its network using the latest technologies provided by Huawei. The objective is to improve the efficiency and performance of the network, without neglecting the importance of environmental sustainability. New technologies aim to optimize the use of resources and reduce environmental impact, reflecting a responsible approach towards the environment.

Huawei said it is committed to ensuring the interoperability of its solutions in an open market and in line with international standards. This opening is intended to significantly improve customer experience and have a positive impact on the entire ecosystem of SIPORTAL technology partners, offering greater flexibility and possibilities for customizing networks. Francesco Saluta, CEO of SIPORTAL, expressed the importance of the renewed partnership with Huawei, underlining how this collaboration is crucial to their commitment to providing high-quality connectivity. The compatibility of Huawei solutions with a constantly evolving market allows SIPORTAL to improve its offer and guarantee an optimal service to its customers. Saluta thanked Huawei for its trust and continued support, noting how the collaboration is opening up new possibilities in the telecommunications sector.

The partnership will also extend to the use of Huawei technologies for access to fiber in XGS-GPON technology. This approach will allow SIPORTAL to further improve the quality and performance of its solutions. Furthermore, DWDM transport will allow the company to offer even higher bandwidths, from a long distance perspective, with guaranteed bandwidth and very low latencies. Tim Cao, General Manager of Huawei Enterprise Italy, added that the XGS-PON 10G technological solution offers customers operational flexibility, high capacity and attention to energy saving. The skills developed by Huawei in the global market of long-distance transmission technologies will complete the technological offer for SIPORTAL.