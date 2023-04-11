Huawei is a company that has certainly made itself known in the tech world in recent years, thanks to devices of all kinds starting from smartphones up to tablets, PCs, smartwatches and much more. Today, however, we want to tell you about a particular software that from now on can no longer be found on the Google app store.

Huawei Health disappears from the Play Store!

By now we know, the break between Huawei and Google is definitive and the services of the big G are no longer available on the company’s devices. However, until now it had still been possible to download the Huawei Health application from the Google Play Store, useful for configuring and customizing the company’s wearables.

Unfortunately, now the situation has changed and the app is no longer downloadable from the well-known store Android, so if you want to use the software for your smartwatch you will have to find alternative solutions. Surely if you have a Huawei device you can find it available on AppGallery, which is the store that owns the company. For other Android devices of different brands, however, you will first have to download the AppGallery starting from the official Huawei website, and then proceed to download the application.

In any case, fear not because Huawei Health has not become unreachable, it is only a small change that we could expect, also considering that the updates already they had been blocked for some time now.