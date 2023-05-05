HuaweiCentral: Huawei will test the first smartphone with 5G support

Huawei has begun work on the first 5G phone. About it informs Huawei Central edition.

The journalists referred to a Chinese insider, according to whom the IT giant solved the problem of supporting the 5G standard on its devices. The source learned that a corporation from China has developed a prototype device that works with fifth-generation communications. The smartphone will be tested soon.

The insider emphasized that Huawei used an integrated solution – the modem is built into the gadget’s processor, and not into any external accessory. Also, the author of the report managed to find out that the device has a camera with a sensor from Sony.

The specialist noted that he was not sure that the company would be able to mass-produce the phone, probably due to problems with components. In this case, there are doubts that Huawei will release a 5G device anytime soon. The journalists recalled that the corporation cannot use modems from popular manufacturers of equipment, as it is under US sanctions.

In May 2022, Huawei released a case for smartphones that adds support for 5G networks. The accessory was prepared for the flagship Huawei P50 Pro.