Huawei said it would find a way to arrange the supply of processors for smartphones, despite US sanctions. This is reported by the South China Morning Post with reference to the speech of the corporation top manager Guo Ping.

“The company is in good shape,” Ping assured Huawei employees, a transcript of his speech that was available on the Xinsheng Shequ corporate portal. The top manager also noted that, faced with restrictions, the corporation will be able to overcome all obstacles, create its own long-term technological solutions and escape. According to him, Huawei will be able to establish a reliable supply chain.

Explaining the way out of the crisis, Guo Ping said that Huawei will continue to invest in its subsidiary HiSilicon and help external partners that support the corporation’s IT infrastructure. “The restrictions on Kirin chips will cause some difficulties for flagship smartphones, but I believe that we can solve the problem,” – said in a message from the top manager.

In conclusion, the representative of the Chinese corporation noted that the United States will not be able to defeat Huawei, but the company itself may make a fatal mistake. “If the problems are not properly resolved, we will lose and die,” concluded Pin.

At the end of August, authoritative insider Ming-Chi Kuo said that under a certain scenario of the situation, Huawei could withdraw from the smartphone market. Earlier, the administration of US President Donald Trump tightened restrictions on the Chinese corporation, in particular, by preventing Huawei from acquiring processors from foreign partners. Huawei has been under US sanctions since May 2019.