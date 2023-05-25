Huawei Central: Huawei called the satellite option on the iPhone inconvenient

A Huawei spokesman criticized the emergency satellite option that works on the iPhone. About it informs edition of Huawei Central.

Huawei Consumer Business Group CTO Bruce Lee noted that the Emergency SOS function, which appeared in the iPhone 14 series smartphones, is inconvenient. In an emergency, an Apple smartphone user would first have to wait for the phone to find satellites, Li said. Then he will have to wait for the device to send information to rescuers and ambulance workers.

In turn, Bruce Lee praised a similar feature available on Huawei smartphones and called it consumer-friendly. Lee explained that in the absence of a cellular connection, the user just needs to open a special MeeTime messenger and immediately begin to communicate with the emergency dispatcher.

The top manager of Huawei also noted that the first version of the satellite communication option, which appeared in the Huawei Mate 50 smartphones, only supported one-way communication. The second version of the feature allows the user to send messages and receive real-time responses.

At the end of March, Huawei launched the P60 and P60 Pro smartphones with satellite connectivity. In emergency situations, the devices can connect with satellites of the Chinese Beidou group.