Bloomberg: Huawei managed to replace foreign chips in smartphones with Chinese ones

The Chinese corporation Huawei managed to circumvent US restrictions by replacing foreign parts necessary for the production of smartphones with local ones. About it reports Bloomberg.

Journalists referred to a study by TechInsights, which studied the devices of the Chinese IT giant. The study concluded that Huawei has made significant progress in eliminating foreign equipment critical to the production of smartphones and other equipment.

In particular, Huawei managed to completely replace all critical components. Thus, the radio frequency chips needed to create smartphones from the American companies Skyworks Solutions and Qorvo were replaced with analogues from the Chinese manufacturers Maxscend Microelectronics and Beijing OnMicro Electronics. “Huawei hardware can compete with the world’s best devices even without access to US suppliers,” the experts emphasized.

Experts recalled that the current flagship smartphone Huawei Mate 60 has a seven-nanometer processor, which was produced by the Shanghai company Semiconductor Manufacturing International. The company is currently being examined by US regulators.

In September, Bloomberg authors reported that the release of a new Huawei smartphone came as a complete surprise to US regulators. Also, the release of the Mate 60 Pro caused a wave of “nationalist sentiments on Chinese social networks.”