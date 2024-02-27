In Amazon Mexico there is the Huawei Watch GT4with integrated GPS, 41 mm face, gold color, unisex, battery for up to 7 days, water resistant and with applications for health and sleep monitoring is with 33% DISCOUNT above its list price of $5,999 pesos. The promotional price of the smartwatch made of stainless steel is at $3,999 Mexican pesos. The smart watch maintains its offer cost in the option of cash payment or 12 interest-free monthly payments with participating credit cards, or up to 24 monthly payments with an extra cost for financing that is specified below along with the product characteristics.

He Huawei Watch GT4 watch with GPS, waterproof, with a battery for up to 7 days and health monitoring applications, it is sold on the official Liverpool website for $5,499 pesos with payments of up to 13 MSI with a departmental card or up to 9 MSI with participating bank cards. At Office Depot the smart watch is priced at $5,999, but it is with a discount that leaves it at $4,999 pesos to pay in up to 12 MSI with credit cards. In Amazon Mexico The smartwatch with health monitoring applications has a list cost of $5,999 pesos, but it is with a 33% DISCOUNT so you will have to pay for it $3,999 pesos in up to 12 monthly payments without interest, giving CLICK HERE. Therefore the watch is cheaper on Amazon than on the other two sites.





Features of the Huawei Watch GT4 on SALE on Amazon with 33% DISCOUNT.

– Waterproof.

– Compatible with Android & iOS.

– Gold strap and Unisex design.

– 41 millimeter screen.

– Includes GPS.

– Compatible devices iOS 13 or later, Android 8.0 or later.

– Made of stainless steel

– Battery life of 4 to up to 7 days (varies depending on the type of use).

– Stay Fit App to count the calories you consume in real time, active calories, resting calories and caloric deficit.

– Women's health management 3.0.

– HUAWEI TruSeen 5.5+ heart rate monitoring.

– Control of breathing during sleep.

– Answer and reject incoming calls and send quick personalized responses.





How much does the Huawei GT4 watch cost on SALE on Amazon and what payment methods do you offer?

He Huawei Watch GT4 (GPS) 41mmgold, with a battery for up to 7 days, Android & iOS and with applications that help monitor health, it has a base price on Amazon Mexico of $5,999 pesos less a 33% DISCOUNT which gives a promotional price of $3,999 Mexican pesos. The discount for the smart watch applies to cash payments or with participating bank cards that give up to 12 months without interest or 24 monthly payments with an additional financing charge. The monthly payments are detailed below.

If you are interested in the Huawei Watch GT4 with a 33% DISCOUNT, give CLICK HERE.

TERM PAYMENT PER MONTH FINANCING COST TOTAL TO PAY 24 months $221.27* pesos $1,311.67 $5,310.67 18 months $289.92* $1,219.70 $5,218.70 12 months $333.25 FREE $3,999 9 months $444.33 FREE $3,999 6 months $666.50 FREE $3,999 3 months $1,333 FREE $3,999

