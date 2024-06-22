Huawei known for its smartphones and 5G infrastructure, surprised everyone by starting to sell on its online store… beef . An unusual choice for a technology company, but which could hide something more, because it could have to do with American sanctions.

Sanctions, 5G and… beef: an unexpected combination

Some Chinese blogs have noted that Huawei is selling beef in its online store, a seemingly out-of-context product for a tech company. However, there is speculation that this move is linked to the sale of 5G equipment in countries such as Argentina, where paying in beef could be a way to circumvent sanctions.

American sanctions, in fact, have hit Huawei hard, limiting its access to key components such as high-end chips. So the company may have found a creative way around them, using beef as a form of payment for its 5G equipment.

This case highlights the growing complexity of global trade relationships. The sanctions are pushing companies to find creative solutions, including returning to more traditional forms of exchange such as barter. The impact of American sanctions was also highlighted by the recent statement by the president of TSMC on the impossibility for the Chinese company to catch up in the semiconductor race. Despite this, Huawei recently launched a new smartphone with a proprietary 7nm chip, demonstrating its ability to adapt and innovate.

Huawei is then trying in every way to circumvent the sanctions, including through strategic partnerships and collaborations. However, the Optica Foundation’s recent decision to cut ties with the Chinese company, after criticism for using the foundation as a conduit to fund American researchers, demonstrates how difficult it is to operate in this context.

The Huawei Mossel Store

Huawei’s sale of beef remains a mystery, but it could be an example of how companies are finding creative ways to navigate an increasingly complex and interconnected world.

