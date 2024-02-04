The Amazon offers today allow us to purchase a few HUAWEI FreeBuds SE 2 earphones. The reported discount is 24% compared to the recommended price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The advised price indicated by Amazon is €49. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
HUAWEI FreeBuds SE 2, the features
The HUAWEI FreeBuds SE 2 they promise 40 hours of use including the case (9 hours with a single full charge) and with just 10 minutes of charge they allow three hours of listening. They are compatible with both iOS and Android.
These earbuds are designed for maximum lightness, given that they weigh only 3.8 grams each. They connect with Bluetooth 5.3 and are dust and splash resistant at IP54 level, making them suitable even during workouts.
