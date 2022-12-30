Huawei announces the official launch of HUAWEI FreeBuds 5ithe new True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earphones that will be available on the Huawei Store from January 9, 2023.

Thanks to audio quality, design and versatility, HUAWEI FreeBuds 5i are proposed as the most feature-rich earphones among those included in the price range below 100 euros.

In fact, they inherit the Hi-Res certified sound quality and active noise cancellation (ANC) technology from the FreeBuds series, to which they combine style and design, equalization and the Dual Device functionality that allows connection between different devices – smartphones, tablets, PC and Watch – and different operating systems such as Android, iOS and Windows.

It is thus possible to switch from listening to your favorite music, to a meeting or a call without manually switching the connectivity between one device and another.

Huawei FreeBuds 5i, comfortable to wear and easy to use

Available in Isle Blue, Nebula Black and Ceramic White colorsare characterized by a linear design with a texture obtained with inkjet coating techniques that give it an elegant appearance.

Weighing only 4.9g, HUAWEI FreeBuds 5i are lightweight and comfortable to wear even for a long time. The structure of the earphones measures 29 mm in length, 7 mm less than the previous HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i, which makes them even more adaptable to the shape of the ear. IP54 certified, they resist water and dust, guaranteeing use in any situation. Finally, recharging the HUAWEI FreeBuds 5i will guarantee extended use of up to 28 hours with the charging case and the possibility of using them for up to 4 hours with just 15 minutes of fast charging.

Price and availability

HUAWEI FreeBuds 5i will be available at a price of €99.90 on Huawei Store, which recently ranked first among the best consumer electronics e-commerce in the “The Stars of E-Commerce 2023” ranking. From today until 8 January 2023 it will be possible to obtain an advance discount coupon worth €10.00, which can be used on purchases from 9 to 31 January 2023.