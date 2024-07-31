Take advantage of this special offer at Amazon and equip yourself with the HUAWEI Watch Fit Special Editionnow with a 36% off and a price of only $1,279 Mexican pesos when before, its cost was $1,999.00 MXN. This smartwatch offers you the convenience of paying at 9 months without interesthave free shipping and 12-month warranty in Mexico, for its black model.

The HUAWEI Watch Fit Special Edition smartwatch not only stands out for its elegant design and 1.64 inch AMOLED displaybut also for its ability to quick reply to whatsapp messages and GPS integrated. Compatible with both Android and iOSthis is the perfect complement to your active and connected lifestyle at any time, and the best thing is that you are just one click away from making it yours at CLICK ON THIS LINK.

His Lightweight body of only 21 grams and a thickness of 10.7 mm make it extremely comfortable to wear all day long. The display is not only aesthetically pleasing, but also highly functional, ideal for viewing all your notifications and health data clearly.

Shipping on the purchase of the HUAWEI Watch Fit Special Edition is free, but can be improved through subscription to Amazon Prime FREE for 30 days. Although its cash price is $1,279 Mexican pesosyou can too Pay in interest-free installments ranging from 3 to 9:

◉ 9 months: Monthly payments of $142.11 with a total of $1,279.00 MXN

◉ 6 months: Monthly payments of $213.16 with a total of $1,279.00 MXN

◉ 3 months: Monthly payments of $426.33 with a total of $1,279.00 MXN

Does the HUAWEI Watch Fit Special Edition have heart rate monitoring?

This smartwatch is equipped with the advanced HUAWEI TruSeenTM 5.0 algorithm, allowing for accurate heart rate monitoring 24 hours a day. It also automatically monitors your blood oxygen levels (SpO2), manages your stress, and offers specific tools for women’s health. Sleep recognition accuracy has improved by 10%, allowing you to monitor and improve the quality of your rest.

Technical characteristics of the smartwatch on offer

◉ OS: Android Wear

◉ GPS: Integrated

◉ Connectivity technology: Bluetooth

◉ Battery: Lithium Polymer

◉ Screen: 1.64 inch AMOLED

◉ Color: Black

◉ Weight: 21 g

◉ Thickness: 10.7 mm

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to acquire the HUAWEI Watch Fit Special Edition for only $1,279 Mexican pesos. With its AMOLED display, built-in GPS and advanced health features, this smartwatch is essential to keep you connected and healthy. Buy now and enjoy all its benefits!

