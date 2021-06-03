Huawei revealed this Wednesday, during the operating system event HarmonyOS, the first images of its next family of flagship smartphones, to be dubbed P50, and will keep the historic collaboration with Leica for camera optics.

The Shenzhen tech giant took advantage of the launch event of HarmonyOS 2, its rival operating system from Android, to reveal some details about the Huawei P50, especially the camera module, confirming the design rumors.

“A true beauty with an ultra-thin and lightweight design and iconic design language,” said Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei Consumer, of the phone, adding that it “takes mobile photography to a new level.”

The revolutionary design of the P50 Series



As can be seen in the official images, the photographic module breaks with the popular physiognomy of Huawei models.

Unlike the latest premium models in the “P” or “Mate” line, this is two large circular blocks that make up the terminal chambers. At this point, Huawei did not provide further details on the number of sensors or their technical specifications.

The company highlighted the P50 Series main camera, which will have a four-lens system and two flashes located in two round modules, one on top of the other. With it, the company ensures that “It will raise mobile photography to a new level.”

The P50 will have a four lens camera system and two flashes housed in two round modules. Photo: Huawei.

Apart from the camera, which bears the Leica signature, the mobile will have a lightweight design and an “iconic” design language. It is also expected to arrive with the HarmonyOS operating system, although the company has not confirmed this aspect.

This family of high-end cell phones was initially going to be launched in the spring of the Northern Hemisphere, as indicated by CEO Richard Yu, but the launch date has not yet been made official by the company.

What is expected of the Huawei P50

The Chinese cell phone giant was not only affected by a shortage of components around the world, but also by the American veto, which excluded it from sourcing processors and semiconductors.

In this context, the Huawei P50 with 5G will most likely use the Kirin 9000E chip and both the Huawei P50 Pro and Huawei P50 Pro + with 5G will use the Kirin 9000 chip from last year’s Huawei Mate 40 series.



Huawei users test the new mobile operating system in Shanghai, China. Photo: AFP.

Rumors suggest that there could be a 4G model with a processor from the American Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. Despite the veto, the company has permission to sell its 4G processors to Huawei.

Huawei has not provided details on the phone’s official presentation date. The company’s CEO, Richard Yu, said “it could come this spring.” In addition, he added that “for reasons that we all know, a release date has not yet been set.” Probably indirectly referring to the United States’ trade blockade of China.

SL