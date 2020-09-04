Huawei Enjoy 20

Huawei has launched its two new smartphones Enjoy 20 and Enjoy 20 Plus. Both phones have a MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC processor with triple rear camera setup. Huawei Enjoy 20 smartphone comes in 6 GB RAM and Enjoy 20 Plus 8 GB RAM option. So let’s know in detail what is special about these two 5G smartphones of Huawei.The phone has a 6.6-inch HD + display with 720×1600 pixel resolution, which has an aspect ratio of 20: 9. This phone coming in 4 GB and 6 GB RAM options has a MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC processor. The internal memory of the phone is 128 GB, which can be increased to 512 GB with the help of micro SD card.

Triple rear camera setup has been given in the phone for photography. It has a 5-megapixel secondary camera with a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. The phone will have an 8 megapixel front camera for selfie. To give power to the phone, it has a 5000mAh battery, which comes with 10 Watt fast charging support.

Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus specifications

This phone with dual nano SIM support will get 6.63 inch full HD + display with 90Hz refresh rate and aspect ratio of 20: 9. MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC processor has also been given in this phone with up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. The phone supports micro SD card up to 256 GB.

There are three cameras in the rear of the phone. It has an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The front of the phone has a 16-megapixel camera for selfie. Talking about the battery, in this you will get a 4200mAh battery with fast charging support of 40 watt.

cost

Huawei has just launched both these phones in China. Both smartphones work on EMUI 10.1 based on Android 10. As far as the price is concerned, the Enjoy 20 has been launched in China with an initial price of 1699 yuan (about 18,200 rupees). At the same time, the initial price of Enjoy 20 Plus is 2299 yuan (about 24,700 rupees). Pre-booking of both phones has started in China and their delivery will be from September 10.

