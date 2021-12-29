The technology on which theelectric car attracts new builders, especially those related toConsumer electronics. In fact, the giants of telephony such as Xiaomi, Apple and now also Huawei. The latter, for the moment only for the Chinese market, recently unveiled the electric SUV Aito M5, with thermal range extender, which recharges the batteries.

Huawei anti Tesla electric car, features

L’Aito M5 of Huawei (Aito stands for Adding Intelligence to Auto) aims to undermine Tesla in sales in China and specifically presents itself as a competitor of Model Y, produced in the Gigafactory in Shanghai. To do this, he aims hard at greater power and above all autonomy.

The Huawei Aito M5 SUV is equipped with a range externder that recharges the 200 kWh battery

But compared to the SUV’s Elon Musk has in addition a range externder, which provides a 1.5-liter four-cylinder petrol engine, which has the function of Reload there 200 kWh battery.

So more than an electric SUV let’s talk about one plug-in hybrid, with the only difference that the heat engine is used only to recharge the battery and not to move the car.

Huawei Aito M5 electric SUV, engine, battery and charging

Huawei’s Aito M5 electric SUV was built by the startup Seres and powered in its intelligent and automated functions by the operating system HarmonyOs by Huawei.

From a technical point of view it is characterized by a plug-in hybrid powertrain consisting of an electric motor that develops a maximum power of 365 kW (430 PS) and a four-cylinder unit 1.5 turbo petrol which recharges the 200 kWh battery in case of need.

The range of the Aito M5 SUV is 1,200 km (NEDC)

The accumulator is normally recharged from the mains, in less than 40 minutes from 20 to 80% from a socket ultra fast in DC and in about 5 hours using slow charging in alternating current AC.

The autonomy according to the NEDC cycle it’s about 1,200 km. The traction is integral (even rear only), with a 224 HP engine at the front and a 203 HP at the rear. The performance is thrilling: from 0 to 100 km / h in 4.4 seconds.

Huawei Aito M5 HarmonyOS operating system

From the aesthetic point of view out of the SUV Huawei Aito M5 provides modern lines and sloping, typically sporty. Inside, on the other hand, we see the hand of Huawei, with the Aito M5 using the operating system HarmonyOS, already used on their smartphones, which manages everything from engine electronics to infotainment.

Aito M5 uses the HarmonyOS operating system also found on Huawei smartphones

In the cockpit, therefore, the big screen stands out 15.6 “touchscreen, which can also be interconnected with Huawei devices and provides a series of applications proprietary to watch videos and listen to music. Still from the technological point of view, the ADAS systems of the car allow the autonomous driving of level 2.

Aito M5, how much does Huawei’s electric car cost?

The Huawei Aito M5 electric SUV is currently only on sale in China. The Prices start at 34,600 eurosor 250,000 yuan for rear-wheel drive.

Huawei Aito M5 is only for sale in China

The integral costs 39,000 euros (280,000 yuan) while the top of the range provides a list price equal to 44,000 euros (320,000 yuan).

