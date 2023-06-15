Mexico.- Did Huawei already see Apple’s Vision Pro project coming? There could be a problem due to a registered trademark.

According to the TikTok account @isa_marcial, a technology specialist, explains that Huawei could crash the party for Apple.

The communicator explains that the brand “Vision Pro” is registered in China since 2019, so apparently Apple can’t use it.

“This looks like Huawei I would have done it with all the bad intent in anticipation of the launch of this product Manzana“.

Huawei has the registered name of “Vision Pro” / Photo: Capture

However, he added that things are not what they seem, because the Huawei Vision brand has already been used multiple times by Huawei on their televisions and so far they have not released a product called “Huawei VisionPro“, but it was already registered for several years.

So if Apple wants to launch this new product in China, it will have to change the name or pay Huawei.

THE DEBATE.