At Huawei’s 2023 Sustainability Forum entitled ‘Thriving Together with Tech: Realizing Sustainable Development’, Liang Hua, Chairman of the Board of Huawei, announced that it has brought connectivity to remote regions of nearly 80 countries, connecting over 90 million of people, thanks to joining the Partner2Connect (P2C) Digital Coalition of the International Telecommunications Union (ITU). The announcement also coincides with the first reporting of the progress made by Huawei one year after joining the Coalition. Also taking part in the event were Doreen Bogdan-Martin, Secretary General of the ITU, Jeffrey Sachs, President of the United Nations Network for Sustainable Development Solutions and Commissioner of the UN Commission for Broadband Development, as well as representatives of the ministries of telecommunications and regulatory authorities, including from Pakistan and Ghana. Participants explored how digital infrastructure can increasingly foster sustainable development and help create a greener and more inclusive intelligent world.

“Next-generation digital infrastructure, such as connectivity and computing power, is as critical to promoting socio-economic development as our physical infrastructure, such as roads. This new infrastructure will be crucial to the sustainable development of the entire society,” said Liang. “Information technology is indeed a fundamental driver of productivity in the digital economy. Faster deployment of infrastructure will help accelerate the digital transition in many sectors and promote deep integration between the digital and real economies. This, consequently, will promote economic stability and sustainable development.” ITU Secretary General Doreen Bogdan-Martin added: “This is not a choice between technology and sustainable development – ​​we need both! Technology is a valid ally for our sustainable path and, in fact, the goal is to create a digital future that has a positive impact on both people and the planet.”

To promote more widespread digital engagement and train future leaders, Huawei has consolidated its partnership with ITU by introducing the “ITU Generation Connect Young Leadership Program in Partnership with Huawei” scholarship. Starting from the beginning of next year it will be possible to apply for this scholarship, which will last three years. Each year, 30 young visionaries (aged between 18 and 28) from around the world will receive support for projects that involve using digital technologies to foster community development. Jeff Wang, President of Huawei’s Public Affairs and Communications Department, highlighted: “Huawei is proud to partner with the ITU on this important cause, so we can see the tangible impact young visionaries can have on behalf of digital inclusion around the world. The support participants will receive includes financial contributions for their projects, mentorship from ITU and Huawei experts, and the opportunity to participate in joint events.”