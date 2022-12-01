December 25th is approaching and it’s time to think about gifts, and for this occasion the Huawei Christmas offersa series of discounts available from today until Sunday 11 December involving many products in the catalogue, from smartphones to wearable devices.

Many offers consist of a discount on the purchase price, but others provide for the addition of an accessory at a super discounted price. Let’s see all the Huawei Christmas offers in detail.

Huawei Christmas offers: all promotions

Audio

HUAWEI Sound Joy (Black) -> €89.90 (instead of €149.00), available in a bundle with a second speaker (Red) by adding €49.90

HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 2 -> €179.99 (instead of €199.90), available in bundle with HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 Wireless by adding €69.99

Wearables

HUAWEI Band 6 (Black) -> €39.99 (instead of €59.00), available as a bundle with the Green version of HUAWEI Band 6 by adding €19.90

HUAWEI WATCH FIT New (Pink) -> €59.99 (instead of €99.90), available as a bundle with the Black version of HUAWEI Watch Fit New by adding €39.99

HUAWEI WATCH GT3 (Brown) -> €189.99 (instead of €269.00), available as a bundle with the Gold version of HUAWEI Watch GT 3 by adding €189.90

HUAWEI WATCH GT3 Pro (with gray leather strap) -> €279.99 (instead of €369.90), available as a bundle with HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 2 by adding €129.90

HUAWEI GT Runner -> €139.99 (instead of €299.90)

HUAWEI Watch D -> €399.90 with a free HUAWEI Scale 3 body scale and a free 3-month subscription to the HUAWEI Health app

pc

HUAWEI MateBook 16s i9 -> €1,799.90 (instead of €1,899.00) in promotion with the matepad T10S LTE by adding €1.99

Smartphones

HUAWEI Mate 50 Pro -> €1,199.90 purchasable with HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro or HUAWEI FreeBuds Lipstick with an additional cost of only €1.99

Tablet

HUAWEI Matepad 11 -> €249.99 (instead of €399.9) in promotion with Smart Magnetic Keyboard adding €29.90 and M-Pencil 2nd Gen adding €39.90

All offers can be viewed on the official website at dedicated page.