Huawei: Mate XT presented, the first triple smartphone

Huaweithe Chinese telecommunications giant, has launched the world’s first triple smartphonejust minutes after Apple unveiled its new iPhone range with generative AI. Huawei’s new model is called Mate XT and it will cost the beauty of 21,999 yuan (about 2,800 euros at the exchange rate) for the version with 16 Gigabyte of RAM and 512 Gigabyte of internal memory, 23,999 yuan (just over 3,000 euros).



If Apple is trying to dictate the pace of innovation, Huawei has decided to spoil the party with a release that is revolutionizing the world of telephony. The Mate XT is a very thin and foldable phone, equipped with three screens and a “Z” shaped design. When opened, It’s the size of a large tablet but it maintains the practicality of a phone with three screens, it opens with the accordion mechanism, and appears un enormous 10.2-inch panel with a resolution of 2,232 x 3,184 pixels. Great care has also been taken over the camera, on the back there are three sensors: 50 Megapixel main camera, 12 Megapixel wide angle camera, 12 Megapixel periscope camera with 5.5X optical zoom.

The presentation video doesn’t reveal all the details, but the device will hit stores on September 20th with 3 million pre-orders already accumulated. The first official image shows a large lens on the back, suggesting a camera that will challenge Apple’s triple-lens setups of recent years.