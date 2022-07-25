The Chinese company Huawei stopped cooperating with 50% of freelancers who worked for it in the Russian Federation under a contract (on outsourcing). This was reported to Izvestia by a representative of a partner company of several mobile operators using equipment from a Chinese vendor on Monday, July 25.

Most of the staff is still on vacation, he said. The company also stopped hiring staff in Russia, he added.

The volume of services provided to Huawei by the recruiting company Ancor, which collaborated with the manufacturer in the provision of outsourcing services, is reduced due to problems with supply chains, said Natalya Shcherbakova, director of sales and marketing for personnel staffing Ancor.

Indeed, some of the employees stopped working on the project with Huawei – but this does not mean that they all entered the market and found themselves out of work, some of them are employed on other projects not related to Huawei, she says.

At the end of March, Huawei stopped entering into new contracts for the supply of network equipment to Russian operators, two sources close to the company, a partner of the Chinese vendor, said. They associate the freezing of new deliveries with the US sanctions against the Russian Federation. The ban on the use of American technologies applies not only to the equipment in which they are used, but also to the infrastructure for its production, one of the sources of Izvestia notes.

In early June, the company announced the closure of its official outlets in Russia. The decision was explained by the lack of Chinese brand gadgets in warehouses in Russia and spare parts for them.

In July, a source close to the company, a partner of several electronics manufacturers, told Izvestia that Huawei had resumed deliveries of smartphones and other gadgets to Russia. Representatives of the company did not comment on the situation.