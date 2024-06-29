He Huawei Band 8 pink smart watchwith long-lasting battery for up to 14 days of use per charge, with health and sleep care applications, compatible with Android and iOS, and allowing you to respond to messages and WhatsApp fell to HALF PRICE on Amazon Mexico where it went from costing $1,199 pesos to $599 Mexican pesos. This 50% discount can be taken advantage of through cash payment with debit and credit cards.

“It is important to remember that the cost and availability of the product mentioned today, June 29, could change depending on its validity on Amazon Mexico.”

Financing is available for this smartwatch and will give you a term of 24 monthly payments with additional interest, so you will pay $35.14 pesos per month for 24 months. Below is a breakdown of the main features of the smartwatch and an explanation of how the monthly payments work out.

What features does the Huawei Band 8 pink smartwatch have?

– Huawei brand.

– Band 8 model.

– Pink colour.

– 180 Milliamp Hours battery for up to 14 days of use per charge (7 typical use).

– 12GB storage capacity.

– Allows you to receive and respond quickly to SMS and WhatsApp.

– Compatible with Android & iOS.

– 1.47-inch bezel-less Amoled display.

– The HUAWEI TruSleep 3.0 system that gives recommendations to improve your rest.

– Includes 100 training modes.

– 24-hour heart rate monitoring.

What payment methods are available on Amazon for the discounted Huawei Band 8 pink smartwatch?

Amazon Mexico contemplates as a payment option, which respects the reduced price of the Huawei Band 8 Smart Watch Pinkhe counted using debit and credit cards (payment in a single payment). This option will keep the bid cost of $599 pesos for the smartwatch. However, if you require a longer term, a financing cost scheme is available that will give you a limit of 24 monthly payments with interest to cover the total price of the product, but will add interest to it.

TERM PAYMENT PER MONTH FINANCING COST TOTAL TO PAY 24 months $35.14* $244.39 $843.39 18 months $43.42* $182.70 $781.70 12 months $60.79* $130.58 $729.58 9 months $77.73* $100.63 $699.63 6 months $112.11* $73.68 $672.68 3 months $215.44* $47.32 $646.32

