The incredible story of the spy pagoda and Huawei’s invasion of antennas in the US

One of the most alarming discoveries made by the FBI “in the investigation carried out since 2017 on Chinese investments near strategic US infrastructures” concerns Chinese-made Huawei equipment on top of repeaters near US military bases in the rural Midwest “because federal agents have established “that the equipment was able to pick up and interrupt highly confidential communications of the Department of Defense, including those used by the US Strategic Command, which oversees the country’s nuclear weapons ”. This is what we read in a passage of the long investigation published by the American TV CNN on the US security risks posed by Chinese technology investments, those of Huawei in the first place.

“It is not clear – continues the investigation signed by reporter Katie Bo Lillis – whether intelligence has determined whether data has actually been intercepted and sent back to Beijing by these repeaters”, but “sources familiar with the problem say which, from a technical point of view, it is incredibly difficult to prove that a given packet of data was stolen and sent overseas“.

However, “the Chinese government firmly denies any attempt to spy on the United States” and Huawei itself “has also denied that its equipment is capable of operating in any communications spectrum assigned to the Department of Defense.” The long investigation highlights thecommercial expansion of Asian companies in rural areas of the US where “for years, small telecom providers have installed routers and other cheaper Chinese-made technologies on top of cell towers” and “in much of these sparsely populated areas of the West” operators who have relied on companies Chinese “are the only option for cellular coverage”. But the alleged infiltration attempt by the Dragon would have no limits of ambition.

In fact, the CNN investigation starts from the disturbing episode of 2017 when “the Chinese government has offered to spend $ 100 million to build a Chinese ornamental garden at the National Arboretum in Washington DC ”. “On paper it seemed like a great deal”, is the sarcastic comment of the author of the investigation, who recalled that the project involved the construction of “temples, pavilions and a white pagoda of 70 feet”, that is over 20 meters, arousing the enthusiasm of local politicians, “who hoped to attract thousands of tourists every year”.

But when US intelligence began studying the project, security officers noted that “the pagoda would be strategically located at one of the highest points in Washington DCjust two miles from the United States Capitol, a perfect place for the collection of intelligence data ”.

In addition, the alarm of the US authorities “also raised the fact that Chinese officials wanted to build the pagoda with materials sent to the United States on diplomatic expeditions”, Who can go through customs without US officials being able to inspect them. Hence the blockade of the project for reasons of national security.

